High Profile Stabbing Raises Alarm About Crime In San Francisco. Does Public Perception Match Trends?

Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. San Francisco police found Lee, 43, on the sidewalk in front of a condominium building with stab wounds shortly after 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He leaves behind two children. The neighborhood where the stabbing occurred is near the Embarcadero waterfront and full of tech offices, towering condominium buildings and not much else late at night. Lee’s death has further inflamed debate over public safety in San Francisco and its moribund downtown, which has not yet bounced back from the pandemic. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the stabbing and state of crime in San Francisco is data reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, Susie Neilson and Kevin Benedicto , San Francisco Police Commissioner.

Tensions Rise In Mammoth As Town Grapples With Record Snowfall

The Town of Mammoth Lakes has received a record amount of snowfall this year, which is great if you’re a skier in search of fresh powder and not so great if you're a local resident. Over thirty feet of snow since January has taken a toll on the city’s infrastructure, crushing some buildings and compromising gas lines to many homes. A state of emergency was declared in the town on March 3rd but tensions are rising between residents and city officials who are receiving criticism for their lack of preparation and readiness to handle the amount of snow. Joining us today on Airtalk to discuss the state of emergency in the town of Mammoth Lakes is mayor John Wentworth .

What’s The Secret To Making Long Distance Relationships Work?

It’s no secret that long distance relationships can take a toll on both parties involved. Maybe it’s the lack of physical touch, the time difference makes it hard to connect or it’s creating financial strain due to traveling back and forth. But others have miraculously made it work. Today on AirTalk, we open the phones to listeners to share their insight into navigating long distance relationships. What has been your experience? Did it work out or not? And why or why not? Would you do it again? Share your stories by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

New CA Bill Looks To Assist Those Suffering From Severe Psychological Distress, We Discuss The Legislation & Its Controversy

A bill in California legislature is looking to broaden the parameters for detaining those who are suffering from severe psychological distress, which would add more tools for the state to detain people without their permission if they meet the criteria of being “gravely disabled.” Senate Bill 43 is an attempt to prevent those deemed psychological distressed from harming themselves or others, but it’s attempt to expand the reach of the policy has led to criticism from a coalition of folks in the disability, unhoused, and human rights communities.

Today on AirTalk, we provide a primer on the bill with state senator of CA’s 5th district and author of SB-43, Susan Talamantes Eggman . We also will dig into the criticisms and some implications of the policy with senior attorney for Disability Rights California Samuel Jain and Kristen R. Choi , professor of nursing and public health at UCLA.

