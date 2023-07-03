Headed To See Fireworks? Here’s What You Need To Know About Regulations And Rules

While Fourth of July this year falls on a Tuesday, the party is starting early with plenty of Independence Day celebrations happening this weekend. Last month, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board passed new rules saying that firework shows over major bodies of water – including streams, lakes and the ocean – have to meet certain standards under the Clean Water Act. Fireworks can produce a good amount of trash once the casings explode and fall out of the sky. How much exactly is unclear, but the board will be monitoring that going forward. Vendors are now required to obtain a permit from the water board and meet new restrictions meant to contain the trash. Best management practices going forward will include the use of biodegradable fireworks, building a barrier to keep the stuff that falls out of the sky contained and making sure that all trash is cleaned up within 12 hours of the event. Today, we talk about the latest safety and environmental regulations and what people should know. Joining to discuss is Norma Camacho, chair of the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, and David Barrett, executive officer of MySafe:LA. What has the fireworks sitch been in your neighborhood up to this point? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com to share.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here

Checking In On LA Animals Shelters And How To Navigate Your Pet’s Anxiety This Holiday

Los Angeles animal shelters are sounding the alarm. They are overcrowded and pleading for help. Why are shelters so overcrowded right now? The Department of Animal Services public information officer says people are facing economic hardship and surrendering their animals at a higher rate than usual. With the July 4th holiday approaching, shelters are bracing for an influx of pets who escape during the fireworks displays that will rattle on throughout the day and even week. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the state of animal shelters in Los Angeles and how to best navigate this over the holiday is Marcia Mayeda , Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control and board-certified veterinary behaviorist, Rachel Malamed . We also want to hear from you. How does your pet handle the noise from fireworks? What are your management techniques to help calm them? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com to share.

Acclaimed Songwriter Jimmy Webb Returns To California For His First-Ever West Coast Tour

Few American songwriters have been quite as prolific or had their work reach across as many genres as Jimmy Webb. The Oklahoma native, who spent the bulk of his formative songwriting years in Southern California, has won two Grammys and written songs that have been performed by Glenn Campbell, Richard Harris, Donna Summer, Art Garfunkel, Linda Ronstadt, and so many more. This month, Webb is kicking off his first-ever West Coast Tour on Sunday, July 9th at the Catalina Jazz Club here in L.A. before heading north to perform in San Juan Capistrano, Santa Barbara, Berkeley and Sacramento.

Today on AirTalk, Jimmy Webb joins Larry Mantle to talk about his upcoming tour and hear stories from his prolific career in music.

For more information on Jimmy Webb’s upcoming shows, click here .



One On One With LAHSA Director Following Release Of Annual Homelessness Count

L.A. city and county are continuing to see a sharp rise in homelessness — with newly released point-in-time count numbers showing the number of unsheltered people rising 14% from the prior year.

That continues a longer-term trend of more and more people living on L.A.’s streets. Unsheltered homelessness — which refers to people living outdoors in vehicles, tents and makeshift shelters like propped-up tarps — is up 40% over the past five years, rising to 55,155 people countywide. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) oversaw the count, which is held annually. LAHSA Executive Director Va Lecia Adams Kellum joins Larry to discuss the count and the state of homelessness in Los Angeles. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

With files from LAist. Read the full story here

Listen to a recent AirTalk segment breaking down what you need to know about the latest LAHSA homelessness count here

Longtime New York Times Film Critic A.O. Scott Joins Book Review. His First Essay Tackles The State Of Reading

Regular readers of the New York Times will recognize A.O. Scott as the paper’s longtime film critic, but after more than two decades of writing about movies, Scott has transitioned back to a position he held even before he was hired at the Grey Lady in 2000 -- book critic. In February, the New York Times announced that Scott would be leaving his post as film critic and moving to the Times Book Review. In his first essay for the Book Review, “ Everyone Likes Reading. Why Are We So Afraid Of It? ” Scott takes on the state of reading in the U.S. and, as he writes, from the rise of AI to book bans to too much screen time, “there is much to worry about.”

Today on AirTalk, A.O. Scott drops in to talk about his new position with the NYT Book Review, what made him want to stop reviewing films and switch back to literature, and why he’s concerned about the state of reading today.



The Story Of Former Dodger Carl Erskine And How He Changed The Game On And Off The Field

Carl Erskine is the last man standing out of the iconic group of professional baseball players that came to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers, including Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese. Erskine's story is told in the documentary " The Best We've Got: The Carl Erskine Story ," which has its Los Angeles premiere Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 pm on public broadcasting station KCET, with additional airings to follow on PBS SoCal. The film breaks down how Erskine came to play for the Dodgers, strike out Mickey Mantle, create a lifelong friendship with Jackie Robinson, pitch the very first game in LA after the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn, and change the heart of a nation when it came to individuals with disabilities. Director Ted Green and LA Dodgers team historian Mark Langill join to discuss.

Here's when and where you can see " The Best We've Got: The Carl Erskine Story :"