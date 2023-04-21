For The First Time In 17 Years, CA Is Ready To Fill Everyone's Water Requests – But Isn’t The Future Looking Dry?

For the first time in 17 years, California’s Department of Water Resources is going to deliver 100% of the water requested by agencies that are part of the State Water Project. On average, 40% of L.A.’s water comes from the SWP. Just six months ago, water allocation was expected to be as low as 5%. Areas like Las Virgenes, which rely completely on the SWP for their water, were in bad shape and considering complete bans on outdoor water use. Several reservoirs are nearing capacity across the state, with Lake Oroville, one of our largest, expected to be full by the end of the month. Diamond Valley Lake, the largest SoCal reservoir, is also expected to be refilled. Joining us today on AirTalk is Jacob Margolis , science reporter at LAist and Mike McNutt, public affairs manager for the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

Read the full LAist story here .

Are Millennials Really Broke?

“Millennials, it’s often said, are the first American generation that will do worse than its parents financially,” so writes San Diego State Professor of Psychology and regular AirTalk guest Jean Twenge in a recent article published in The Atlantic, titled “ The Myth of The Broke Millennial ” (TarcherPerigee, 2017). Perpetually broke is among the characteristics we often hear associated with millennials, and that they’re putting off buying a house and having children thanks to things like inflation and student loan debt. But as the millennial generation reaches middle age, is it actually struggling financially as much as it feels? Professor Twenge joins Austin Cross to discuss. And we want to hear from you! What’s your experience as a millennial? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

What Do We Lose, What Do We Gain When We Turn To AI?

Humans and technology have coevolved since the release of the circular wheel. AI, the latest trend on the horizon, promises to bring new and easier ways of navigating through the world. Soon, if not already, students and workers will have to work side by side with the latest tools like CHAT-GPT or DALL-E. So the question remains what exactly will new skills entail and what old habits could die out? Work schedules, loan approvals, they can all be decided by AI today. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Nathanael Fast , associate professor of management and organization at the USC Marshall School of Business and Jacob Metcalf , AI program director at the Data and Society Research Institute to talk about the ways technology has changed our behaviors in the past and what to expect from the advent of AI into our daily lives. Have experiences to share with AI or questions you’d like to ask? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ and ‘Chevalier’

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview With The Director and The Subject of New Documentary Film ‘Wild Life’

“On any scorecard, nature is losing.” Those are the words of conservationist Kris Tompkins, the subject of the new climate change documentary Wild Life. Along with the founder of Patagonia clothing line, Yvon Chouinard, they teamed up with filmmaking couple Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin in creating a new climate change documentary Wild Life. LAist arts and entertainment reporter John Horn spoke with Kris Tompkins and Chai Vasarhelyi about ecological colonialism, the importance of corporate environmental responsibilities and more.

