Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Joins Crowded GOP Presidential Primary Field. Will This Crop Of Candidates Resonate With California Republicans?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his entry into the race for the Republican presidential nomination Wednesday. DeSantis joins a field that also includes former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considered a likely presidential candidate but has not yet announced a bid. While the Republican primary contest will test the GOP’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump it will also determine whether or not these candidates resonate with California’s voters. Joining us to discuss is Jack Pitney , professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College and Sara Sadhwani , assistant professor of politics at Pomona College.

One-On-One With LA County Sheriff Robert Luna: Latest On County Jail Conditions, Deputy Gangs Crackdown, Staffing & More

Since his campaign for the position, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was looking to resolve the issue that is deputy gangs throughout the department, having recently ordered deputies to show suspected gang tattoos and cooperate with inspector general Max Huntsman in this process. In other recent news, Sheriff Luna was looking to make a case to the county board of supervisors on why more funding was needed in his department’s budget to hire additional deputies as we get closer to the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Today on AirTalk, we talk to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on the latest surrounding his department. Have a question or comment for Sheriff Luna on the department? Join the conversation by calling 866-893-5722 or emailing us at atcomments@LAist.com .

The State Of Local News: Strengths, Limitations And Changes In The Industry

Hyper-local news outlets are waning across the U.S. The economics of sustaining a local publication can be extremely challenging, and reader habits are changing along with the digital news landscape. Nationwide, a small number of large media companies own a significant portion of the country’s publications -- and they’re facing layoffs and uncertainty too.

But local news still has a lot to offer and can reach into stories that just might not be on the radar of larger papers. Today on AirTalk, we talk to Ken Doctor, a news industry analyst and CEO of Lookout Local, as well as Teresa Tritch, who owned and edited the Boulevard Sentinel -- a news publication covering Northeast LA -- from 2017 to 2023, and is a former member of the editorial board of the New York Times. Want to shout out your regular hyper-local news outlet, or your favorite local story? Join the conversation by calling 866-893-5722 or emailing us at atcomments@LAist.com .

Oscar & Emmy-Winning Actor Patricia Arquette Talks About Her New Apple TV+ Series, High Desert

In the new Apple TV+ series “High Desert,” which our TV Talk critics reviewed earlier this month on AirTalk, Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette plays Peggy Newman, a recovering heroin user and self-proclaimed methadone addict in Yucca Valley who wants to turn a new page in her life after her mother (Bernadette Peters) dies. So, naturally, she decides to become a private investigator. The series follows Peggy’s journey from doing Old West reenactments at a small desert tourist attraction to her discovery of an art scam fronted by a former TV anchorman, which she convinces her boss (Brad Garrett) to let her investigate. Today on AirTalk, Patricia Arquette is with us to talk about making the new series, and why the script appealed to her.

TV-Talk: ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Primo,’ ‘Run the World’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry Mantle talks to editor-in-chief at Primetimer, Danette Chavez , and Dominic Patten , senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline.

This week’s reviews include: