Fireworks Cast A Haze Over The City – Are The Beautiful Bombs Worth It Or Is It Time To Ditch The Tradition?

On the morning of July 5th, after days of firework shows across the city, many Angelenos wake up to a blanket of smoky haze. In 2020, fireworks created a record amount of pollution for Independence Day celebrations. Will this year be worse? Fireworks emit particulate matter 2.5, an extremely fine particle that gets deep into the lungs and can cause coughing and breathing difficulty, aggravate asthma or even trigger heart attacks. This morning, South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) tweeted that coastal air quality is at a moderate health level while LA city air quality is unhealthy. Are you feeling the effects of the poor air quality after fireworks? How do you deal with it? If the fireworks impact you in other significant ways, we want to hear from you. Call us 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Joining us today on AirTalk is Sarah Rees , deputy executive officer for planning and implementation at South Coast AQMD.

The Latest After SoCal Hotel Workers Walked Off The Job Over The Holiday

July 4th saw many folks celebrating and thousands of Southern California hotel workers on strike. Thousands of hotel workers in Los Angeles have walked off the job, potentially dealing a major blow to the city's tourism industry. Contracts between UNITE HERE Local 11 and 61 hotels including the Beverly Hilton and Ritz Carlton expired at midnight last Friday.

Joining us this morning to discuss the negotiations and the current state of the hotel industry is Kurt Peterson, co-president for Unite Here Local 11, who’s representing the hotel workers.

We reached out to those representing Hotels in the negotiations but they declined to join.

Read our latest reporting on LAist.com

What It's Like To Buy Everything Used And Advice For Shopping Second-Hand

Not long ago, Washington Post climate advice columnist Michael Coren set out on a mission. Whenever he needed to buy something, he wanted to purchase it used and online only. He did this for a month and detailed the experience in a piece titled " Why you should buy everything used ." He found that the online "recommerce" industry is far more bustling than you might expect. Coren joins to discuss what's at stake for the planet if we don't address the massive amount of goods being created and he offers his advice for those who want to move toward second-hand shopping practices. We also want to hear your experiences with buying used? What tips and tricks can you share for making it more palatable? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

What To Make Of The 5 Cases Of Malaria Found In The United States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning doctors to be on guard for malaria after at least five locally acquired cases were identified in Florida and Texas. Homegrown malaria isn’t the only concern. European health officials announced an uptick in locally acquired cases of dengue, which is also surging in Central and South America, as well as in many parts of Africa, Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Should these cases be causes for concern? What are the chances malaria and other vector-borne illnesses being contracted as our climate changes? Today on AirTalk, we touch on these pressing questions with Vox health reporter Keren Landman and Dr. Aiman Halai, epidemiologist and vector-borne disease expert at LA County Public Health's Acute Communicable Disease Control Program.

With files from LAist

Read Jackie Fortiér’s piece “Travelers Warned To Use Repellants As Mosquito-Borne Diseases Pop Up” by clicking here

TV Producer George Schlatter, Who Created The Laugh-In Series, Reflects On ‘A Life In Comedy’