Federal Reserve Chair Says More Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Looming. What Will That Mean Short And Long Term For Housing In SoCal?

In a recent speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that there could be another rise in interest rates on the way. Mortgage rates have been climbing up since 2021, following that initially low numbers we saw at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to greater interest in homeownership. With worries about inflation though, we’ve seen the Federal Reserve take major steps on a year-to-year basis, with this past year seeing an increase on mortgage rates from 5.55% to now 7.23%.

So how’s that impacted local housing markets? Is it changing housing trends when it comes to the style of homes being purchased or their geographical location? Today on AirTalk, Austin Cross digs into this with Richard Green, director and chair of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate.

Truths Will Be Told At Tonya Mosely’s Upcoming LAist Live Event

You may know her as the former host of “Here & Now,” and currently as a co-host of NPR’s “Fresh Air,” but radio journalist Tonya Mosley also created and hosts an award-winning podcast from KQED called “ Truth Be Told ,” which explores themes of race, belonging and using personal healing as a path to collective liberation. Next week, Tonya’s bringing her podcast to LAist’s Crawford Family Forum, where she’ll be hosting a live conversation with some of her most memorable guests from over the years. It’s the inaugural event in LAist’s new “Studios Presents” live event series, which is a series of live podcast events and tapings, featuring the best of LAist Studios as well as curated podcasts from other creators.

Today on AirTalk, Tonya joins host Austin Cross to share a sneak peek of next week’s event.

Tonya Mosley will be hosting a special “Truth Be Told” live event on Thursday, August 31st from 7-9 p.m. in the Crawford Family Forum, where she’ll bring together some of the podcast’s most memorable guests and wise ones for a conversation about finding individual and collective freedom through self-expression and exploration. Tickets and more information available here .

How AI Is Reshaping Online Porn And Why So Many Are Concerned

Artificial intelligence is making us rethink everything we thought we knew and changing the game for so many industries. Online pornography is no different. AI models can use images across the internet to produce virtually any pornographic scenario they can think of. The problem? The images being used are of real people. So how does all this work, who’s at risk and how are (the still very unclear) rules and regulations enforced, if at all?

Emanuel Maiberg , journalist at 404 Media, a digital media platform that focuses on how technology shapes our world, joins to discuss his piece “ Inside the AI Porn Marketplace Where Everything and Everyone Is for Sale .” Plus, Tiffany Li , associate professor of law at the University of San Francisco, joins to explain how this all holds up legally thus far. If you have questions or concerns about this, share by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘Gran Turismo,’ ‘Retribution,’ ‘Golda,’ ‘Bella!’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Lael Loewenstein and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Larry Mantle Interviews Author Yunte Huang About His New Biography On Anna May Wong