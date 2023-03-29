FDA Greenlights Over-The-Counter Use Of Opioid Reversal Drug Naloxone

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved selling overdose antidote naloxone over-the-counter, marking the first time an opioid treatment drug will be available without a prescription. Wednesday's approval is for Narcan, a name-brand version of naloxone sold by Emergent BioSolutions. How much this will impact a nationwide overdose crisis is not clear, even though better access to naloxone is a priority. The decision means Narcan can be available at convenience and grocery stores, but its price isn't clear. For many people who use drugs, naloxone is already available from community groups - and that's not expected to change. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the new approval and what it means is Julie Wernau , reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

Parts Of Central California Are Flooding And The Worst Is Yet To Come

California winter storms have brought huge amounts of rain and snowpack to regions across the state. But with all that rain and snow come other concerns, like flooding. Halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco is a basin called Tulare Lake, which was drained in the late 19th century leading to its nickname “Phantom Lake.” But California’s epic winter has caused the lake to reemerge for the first time in decades and create an overwhelming situation for surrounding towns and farmers. The flooding has become a contentious issue between locals and the agencies that own much of the agricultural land.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Kerry Klein , reporter for KVPR, central California’s NPR station covering Fresno and Bakersfield and Mark Grewal, international agronomist who runs an agricultural consulting company to discuss the flooding, how it’s being handled, and who is most impacted.

Lack Of Refunds, Flight Cancellations Top List Of Airline Passenger Complaints In New Report

Customer complaints about airlines have soared in the last four years, nearly quadrupling in number since pre-pandemic levels in 2019. That’s according to a new report titled “The Plane Truth” which was published today by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund that analyzed U.S. Department of Transportation data. Complaints about refunds, or lack thereof, topped the list in 2022 and were 10 times higher than they were in 2019, according to the report.

Today on AirTalk, Teresa Murphy is with us to share some of the major takeaways from the report, and what her organization says airlines and passengers can learn.

Newsom Wants To Ensure Production Companies Make Films In CA – Are Additional Tax Incentives The Answer?

Hollywood may be home base for the movie making industry, but it's certainly no longer the only place where production work is happening these days. So how does California make sure the jobs are staying local? Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed an extra perk to the state's film tax credit that would allow movie studios to turn portions of their tax credits into cash payments. The film tax credit program has existed since 2009, and Newsom's budget proposal would extend it for another five years. But the added incentive , they argue, would give California an edge in what’s becoming a competitive market between other states. However, some say it sets a dangerous precedent and the money could be better spent on things that directly help the state's most vulnerable residents. Joining AirTalk to discuss is Kevin Klowden , economist and chief global strategist at the Milken Institute, Chris Hoene , executive director of the California Budget and Policy Center and Kathy Bañuelos , senior vice president of State Government Affairs for Motion Picture Association. What are your thoughts? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Longtime NPR European Correspondent Sylvia Poggioli Says “Arrivederci” After 41 Years On The Air

Ask most folks what comes to mind when they hear Rome, Italy, and they might mention the Coliseum, Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon or St. Peter’s Basilica. But ask NPR listeners what they think of when they hear Rome, and they’ll all tell you the same thing -- Sylvia Poggioli. NPR’s longtime senior European correspondent says March 31, 2023 will be her last day before she hangs up her headphones.

For the last four-plus decades, Sylvia has brought NPR listeners stories from not just Italy, but across Europe -- from her coverage of the war in Bosnia in 1994 to the refugee crisis on the Greek island of Lesbos, and beyond. Today on AirTalk, Sylvia joins us from her home base in Rome to look back on her 41 year career at NPR, share some of the most important (and most fun) stories she covered during her career, and what’s next for this accomplished journalist.

TV-Talk: ‘Beef,’ ‘Riverdale’ Season 7, ‘Mae Martin: SAP’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks to Danette Chavez , editor-in-chief at Primetimer, and Dominic Patten , senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline.

This week’s reviews include: