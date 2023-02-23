Expanding The Menu At California’s Cannabis Cafes

Under California law, cannabis consumption lounges have a catch: cannabis is all you can enjoy at them, no food or beverages allowed. A recent bill proposed by Assemblyman Matt Haney would change that, letting folks enjoy more than marijuana at these establishments, as well as allowing live events. Many cannabis retailers see this as the natural next step in their business: becoming places where customers can hang out, have a snack, and listen to live music. But what could implementation look like? And how would our local lounge owners take advantage? Today on AirTalk, we have Virgil Grant, owner of California Cannabis, Jerred Kiloh, owner of the Higher Path Collective and chairman of the United Cannabis Business Association, and Jackie Rocco , deputy city manager, West Hollywood.

As Young Adults Become More Open About Mental Health, How Does That Affect Their Dating Lives & Online Presence?

This generation of young adults have found themselves centering their mental health more often than past generations, being 27% more likely to report their mental health as poor, showing a more transparent look with their well being. Along with this, the New York Times wrote about how this has manifested into younger adults learning from therapists and integrating “therapy speak” into their daily lives. The increase notably of one’s ment

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the increasing awareness and openness in the younger generation’s mental health and its manifestation in dating apps with Negar Sarshar , licensed marriage family therapist at Silver Lake Psychotherapy. We also discuss the gender dynamics in mental health visibility with Pamela Aronson , professor of Sociology and Women's and Gender Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

The 4-Day Work Week Shows Benefits To Both Companies And Workers. So Why Aren't More Orgs Doing It?

Work less, get more. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and had better work-life balance . That was all while companies reported revenue largely stayed the same during the trial period last year and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier, according to findings released this week. A team at the University of Cambridge worked with researchers from Boston College; Autonomy, a research organization focused on the future of work; and the 4 Day Week Global nonprofit. Joining to discuss the impacts and complications of the four-day work week concept and how it's evolved is Tim Munyon , professor of management at the University of Tennessee Knoxville's Haslam College of Business and Elizabeth Knox , founder of MatchPace, a Washington, D.C. based company that does organizational-effectiveness consulting. We also want to hear from you! Has your workplace tested out the four-day work week or something similar? How do you think this impacts your customers or clients? What would need to be done to optimize a different work schedule? Call us with your thoughts at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

With files from the Associated Press

TV-Talk: ‘Bel Air,’ The Exchange,’ ‘Party Down’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms, which is why we have a couple of television critics joining us to help you sift through everything. Joining us this week are NPR television critic Eric Deggans and Dominic Patten, senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline.

This week’s reviews include:

