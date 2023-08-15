Donald Trump Faces Charges In 2020 Election Investigation

Donald Trump and 18 other associates were charged Monday in Georgia as part of a sweeping indictment alleging they schemed to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power. The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows an investigation that lasted more than two years and marks the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

Those charged in Monday’s indictment face a slew of charges, including racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, false statements and other offenses. Prosecutors say they must all surrender to authorities by Aug. 25. Joining us to discuss the charges is Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor.

TV& Film Labor Explainer: How Did The AMPTP Come To Be & How Have Some Independent Production Companies Continued Production?

With the dual Hollywood strikes in motion, the news has been a bit of an alphabet soup lately. There’s SAG, the Screen Actors Guild; there’s WGA, the Writer’s Guild of America; and then there’s that more ambiguous mouthful: the AMPTP. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is the trade group for more than 350 studios and streamers who negotiate contracts with virtually all of the entertainment industry’s unions and guilds.

Today on AirTalk, we offer an explainer on what led to the AMPTP creation, how it differs from the Producers Guild of America (PGA), and what it means for current SAG/WGA negotiations with Erin Hill, assistant professor of media and popular culture at UC San Diego.

'Hollywood Signs' Lights Up The Vibrant, Colorful History Of The Neighborhood's Vintage Signage

It's not a stretch to say that the most famous sign in Hollywood is, well, the Hollywood Sign. But Hollywood's history is rife with examples of creative and alluring signage that can only be found in the epicenter of the film world. In her new book "Hollywood Signs: The Golden Age of Glittering Graphics and Glowing Neon," author and graphic designer Kathy Kikkert takes readers on a trip down memory lane and explores the history of some of the most iconic signs ever to grace Hollywood's streets -- from ones still standing like Musso & Frank where actors, writers and directors would mingle over martinis, to theater marquees like that of The Pantages, which was replaced with a replica three years ago but still, to the Hollywood Downtowner Motel, whose sign Kikkert herself helped to redesign, to some that are no longer there, like the famous neon Brown Derby hat. Today on AirTalk, Kathy Kikkert joins Larry Mantle to talk about her new book, and talk about the history and design process of these legendary signs.

Who’s Driving This Thing? San Francisco’s Controversial Robotaxis Get 24/7 Approval

Prepare to fly solo. California regulators last week approved an expansion that will allow two rival robotaxi services to operate throughout San Francisco at all hours, despite safety worries spurred by recurring problems with unexpected stops and other erratic behavior that resulted in unmanned vehicles blocking traffic, including emergency vehicles. It will make San Francisco the first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services dependent on humans to operate the cars. While supporters say the technology will help more disabled people get around and reduce the risks posed by drunk driving, critics say the automotive vehicles can wreak havoc and undermine public safety protocols. How does this technology work? What are its implications, both in San Francisco and across the state? Have you ever ridden in a driverless car? We want to hear from you! Give us a call at 866-893-5722. Joining us today is Liz Lindqwister , data reporter for The San Francisco Standard, and Philip Koopman , professor in electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon who studies autonomous vehicle safety.

Mayor Karen Bass: The Latest On Housing, Labor Strikes As City Workers Walk Off The Job And More

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joins Larry to discuss the latest happening in the city. Today, we talk about the latest on her Inside Safe initiative to combat homelessness, labor strikes (including city workers) throughout the city and more. We’re taking your questions at 866-893-5722 or you can email atcomments@laist.com .

