Dire Warnings Of Blizzard And Other Dangerous Conditions As Major Storm Front Moves Into SoCal

We are bracing for an exceptionally cold and windy storm that could drop snow in places we don't normally see. Southern Californians already spent the night listening to gusty winds knock around trees and loose items in our yards — now we're hearing a blizzard warning will be in effect for the mountains from Friday afternoon through Saturday. So much snow is forecast that the National Weather Service is warning travelers to stay away from the mountains this weekend. The National Weather Service has been warning for days that this may be the coldest storm the region has seen in years. That cold air mass is heading in from British Columbia and it could mean we see a sprinkling of snow as low as 1,000 feet in places like the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita and even Altadena. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the impending weather system is Eric Boldt, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Los Angeles/Oxnard office, Andrew Schwartz , Lead Scientist and Manager at the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory at UC Berkeley and Justin Kanton, Big Bear Mountain Resort Spokesperson.

With files from LAist. Read the full story here .

Happiness Is A Warm Friend: Longest-Ever Scientific Study Of Human Life Suggests The Key To Health, Happiness

Want to live a happier, healthier life? Nurture your (good) relationships. This is one of the simple, yet profound findings of the ongoing Harvard Study of Adult Development, the world’s longest-running study on happiness. Since 1938, researchers have been gathering and analyzing participants’ data to find out the variables early on in life that can serve as indicators for health and well-being later on in life. Now in its second generation, researchers are even starting to gather data of the direct descendants of the original participants.

Dr. Robert Waldinger of Harvard Medical School and Professor Marc Schulz run the Harvard Study of Adult Development and detail some of their recent findings in a new book, “ The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness .”

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with “The Good Life” Co-author and Harvard Study of Adult Development Associate Director Marc Schulz .

As Our Population Gets Older, How Do We Make Sure That They’re Safe On Our Streets & Freeways?

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that in Japan, mandatory testing for older populations cognitive and driving capability led to a decrease in road injuries. Although the study wasn’t conducted in the United States, it is a helpful resource as the population continues to live longer. Similar to topics like at-home care though, it does make older populations feel uncomfortable knowing that their sovereignty is getting limited.

Today on AirTalk, we touch on the study and how to talk with older populations about this subject with Caroline Cicero , associate professor of gerontology at USC and director of its Age-Friendly University Initiative.

Do You And Your Partner Sleep In Separate Rooms? You’re Not Alone (Even If You Sleep That Way)

To those who sleep soundly next to their partner or spouse every night, it seems unimaginable. Sleeping in separate beds or even rooms? Might as well sign the divorce papers now. Well, separate sleeping arrangements are more common than those folks might think. One in five couples sleep in separate rooms, according to a recent survey by the International Housewares Association that was detailed in the New York Times . There are a number of reasons couples do this. Snoring, insomnia, light sleepers, body temperature, room temperature, just to name a few. Some people simply like their personal space. Some marriage experts worry about the real motivations behind the moves and the risks of couples becoming