Contextualizing The Assassination Of Ecuador Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio

The gang-driven violence afflicting Ecuador over the last two years reached an unprecedented level when a presidential candidate known for speaking up against drug cartels and corruption was shot and killed at a political rally in the South American country’s capital.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio in Quito happened Wednesday, less than two weeks before a special presidential election. He was not a frontrunner, but his killing, which President Guillermo Lasso suggested could be linked to organized crime, furthered a crisis that has already claimed thousands of lives and underscored the deep challenge that the country’s next leader will face.

Lasso declared three days of national mourning and a state of emergency that involves additional military personnel deployed throughout the country. Today, we discuss the latest and contextualize how things got to this point. Joining to discuss is Arianna Tanca, political scientist in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

110 Calories Of Controversy: How Brands Like Bud Light Can Bounce Back After A Crisis

Bud Light has seen a massive loss in sales after backlash for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer. But you wouldn’t know it from its summer advertising campaign, which features folks doing classic summer activities, Bud in hand. They even spell it out for you with the phrase, “easy to drink, easy to enjoy.” It’s certainly one way to try to claw back lost market-share, but is it the only way? How can brands in the throes of a crisis stay the course? Joining us to discuss are Pinar Yildirim associate professor of marketing & economics at the Wharton School of Business and Marcus Collins , clinical assistant professor of marketing at the University of Michigan and author of For the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be .

Goodbye, Free Donuts: How Is The ‘Perk-Cession’ Changing Your Office Life?

On-site yoga classes. Free massages. Unlimited snacks. As companies trade their luxurious perks for survival in this shaky economy, the ‘perk-cession’ is officially upon us. Meta recently ended its famous in-house laundry services, while Google is cutting back on its fitness classes and staplers. But it’s not just concert tickets and fancy cappuccinos; companies are reducing lifestyle benefits like parental leave policies, too. Still, there’s some new perks – like free lunches and parking vouchers – designed to bring workers back to the office (even Zoom is pushing for in-person work ). And as layoffs rock the tech and media industries, employees are starting to reevaluate which perks are actually valuable – and which are patronizing. Joining us today is Emma Goldberg, New York Times reporter covering the future of work, and Amy Spurling, founder and CEO of ‘Compt’, an employee benefits management company.

Maui Wildfire Has Claimed Several Lives And Most Of A Town, What Caused The Latest Spark?

A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in total darkness Wednesday, reducing much of the historic town of Lahaina to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. As of Thursday morning at least thirty six people are dead and dozens have been wounded. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora , which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 500 miles, was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph that knocked out power, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters. Fires in Hawaii are unlike many of those burning in the U.S. West . They tend to break out in large grasslands on the dry sides of the islands and are generally much smaller than mainland fires. In 2021, a major fire on the Big Island burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate. Here to discuss the cause of these latest wildfires and what can be done to prevent future destruction of the islands are extension specialist in ecosystems and fire at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, Clay Trauernicht and Marcel Honore , staff writer covering the environment and climate change for the Honolulu Civil Beat .

The Band’s Robbie Robertson Has Died. We Remember The Iconic Singer Songwriter And His Influence

Robbie Robertson, The Band’s lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” mined and helped reshape American music, died Wednesday at 80.

Robertson died surrounded by family in Los Angeles “after a long illness,” publicist Ray Costa said in a statement. From their years as Bob Dylan’s masterful backing group to their own stardom as embodiments of old-fashioned community and virtuosity, The Band profoundly influenced popular music in the 1960s and ‘70s, first by literally amplifying Dylan’s polarizing transition from folk artist to rock star and then by absorbing the works of Dylan and Dylan’s influences as they fashioned a new sound immersed in the American past. Today on AirTalk, we reprise Larry Mantle’s 2011 conversation with Robertson.

TV-Talk: 7 Shows To Watch Including ‘Strange Planet,’ ‘Son of a Critch,’ ‘Painkiller’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Austin Cross talks to Los Angeles Times television critic Robert Lloyd and freelance TV critic Steve Greene .

