Congress Will Hold Its Second UFO Hearing In Decades

The public and members of congress alike are ready for more transparency when it comes to UFO-related information. Tomorrow will be a step closer to this transparency as the House Oversight Committee holds its second hearing in decades where three former military officers will testify on encounters they’ve had with unidentified flying objects. Joining us today to talk about the upcoming hearing and the importance of releasing more information to the public is Jacqueline McCleary , assistant professor of physics and observational cosmologist at Northeastern University and Kel McClanahan , professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University and executive director of National Security Counselors, a Washington-area non-profit public interest law firm that specializes in national security law and information and privacy law.

A Year-Long Investigation Reveals California Isn’t Collecting Data On Its Own Parole Programs

After a yearlong investigation, CalMatters found that California isn’t tracking the progress of its parolees despite spending millions of dollars on transitional programs. The specific program in questions is the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’ Specialized Treatment for Optimized Programming, referred briefly to at STOP. The program is designed to help parolees transition back into society by providing housing and rehabilitation programs at nearly 450 locations across the state. However, CalMatters’ investigation revealed that CDCR has not tracked recidivism rates to show whether or not this program is actually effective. Joining us to talk about her investigation into the state’s transitional program is CalMatters investigative reporter, Byrhonda Lyons .

Should You Research Your Date Before Meeting Them?

There was a time, not long ago, when going on a first date with someone meant that you likely knew very little about them. Maybe you had some basic word-of-mouth information, like their name and general features of their appearance, but you certainly would have their criminal history or their high school GPA at your fingertips. That’s not the case anymore. Now, with a quick Google, we can answer many of the questions we may have about someone we may date – pending the search results. In the age of social media, how much cyber digging should we do on someone we’re hoping to date, or already dating? Some people research their dates with the simple intention of confirming their dates' identity. Are they who they say they are? Others take it further, looking for similar interests and hobbies. But how much research is too much research? Or maybe there’s no such thing. Joining us on AirTalk to discuss is Bela Ghandi , dating coach and founder of the Smart Dating Academy and host of “Smart Dating Academy” podcast.

Latest On Heat: Paint Coating That Helps Cool Local Streets & Outlook Of Our Grid During The Final Stretch Of Summer Heat

Recent developments leave some hope for better cooling in Pacoima, as LAist reporter Erin Stone lays out, with temperatures dropping in areas where the neighborhoods installed a paint that drops the overall heat in the area caused by asphalt. In other heat-related news— we’re closing in on the 1-year anniversary of a record heat wave in California that led to an all-time high for power demand. The wave, which occurred in September 2022, showed the likely demand we’ll face in the future as these heat spells potential become common. So what’s the state doing to prepare it’s grid for Californians demands and how’s it fit into their long-term transition away from fossil fuels that make up so much of our current energy portfolio?

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest heat-related news with LA climate emergency reporter Erin Stone and Elliot Mainzer, CEO of California Independent System Operator.

When Paperwork Is The Point: How Experts Preserve Historic Documents

It’s hard for the eye to settle on any one item on a visit to the Huntington Library, so vast are its treasures. In one display case, you have the Ellesmere Chaucer, which dates from the 15th century, one of the most important copies of The Canterbury Tales in existence. In another you have the Gutenberg Bible, which started a printing revolution and changed the world. And it’s not just older documents in its collection: the Huntington also houses modern treasures, like the papers of science-fiction pioneer Octavia Butler. All of these important documents require special care from a team of experts, but what, really, goes into taking care of them? How do you display them responsibly? And, crucially, when handling, gloves or no gloves? Joining us to discuss what it takes to preserve historic documents is Kristi Westberg , senior book and paper conservator at The Huntington Library.

Thalidomide Use in 1950s and 60s Led To Thousands Of Babies Born With Defects. New Book ‘Wonder Drug’ Gives Voice To The Victims

The drug thalidomide was used as a sedative for pregnant women in the 1950s and 60s, and ultimately led to thousands of babies being born with birth defects. But even when the harms became clear, federal regulators at the time didn't track down the people who took it and the babies who were affected.