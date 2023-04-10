Conflicting Rulings On Abortion Pills Create Confusion – What Happens Now?

Conflicting Rulings On Abortion Pill Create Confusion – What Happens Now?

Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. plunged into uncertainty Friday following conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone that has been widely available for more than 20 years. For now, the drug the Food and Drug Administration approved in 2000 appeared to remain at least immediately available in the wake of two separate rulings that were issued in quick succession by federal judges in Texas and Washington. The issue will likely be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court, which last year repealed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that had established a constitutional right to abortions.

Joining us to discuss are Mary Ziegler , professor of law at UC Davis and Nathan Cortez , professor of law at Southern Methodist University.

With files from Associated Press

As ‘Gentle Parenting’ Grows In Popularity, Parents Struggle With Burnout

‘Gentle Parenting’ doesn’t have a single definition, but generally refers to a method of parenting that isn’t punitive or authoritative, but the opposite – gentle and affirming. As the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests, it does not mean a lack of discipline, but rather that disciplining with time-outs or other punishments, the ‘gentle parenting’ approach would seek opportunities to teach rather than scold. The philosophy isn’t necessarily a new one, but it has certainly gained traction amongst a new wave of parents, many of whom were raised with parents who approached child rearing with much more rigidity. But ‘gentle parenting’ comes with its downsides too as some parents recount the toll this approach can take. We want to hear from you. Are you a parent that practices gentle parenting, or positive parenting? How is it going? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at ATcomments@laist.com .

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss ‘gentle parenting’ is psychologist, parenting expert and host of the podcast “Parent Footprint with Dr. Dan,” Dan Peters and Darby Saxbe , professor of psychology at USC and director of USC’s Center for the Changing Family.

How Super Long Trains Compromise Railway Safety

We’ve all been stopped at a railway crossing for what seems like forever, wondering just how long these trains are. The answer is really, really long–from 1.5 miles to as long as 3 miles. From a train operator’s perspective, this is cost-effective because more cars per train means fewer trips, and fewer people to staff them. But while long trains save money, a recent piece from ProPublica points out the ways that they’re a potential safety hazard--too much weight in the wrong places can create incredibly strong forces that can cause a derailment. In response to the rise in derailments of super long trains, the Federal Railroad Administration has issued new guidelines emphasizing the importance of proper weight distribution. With the Norfolk Southern derailment amping up scrutiny of railway safety, how responsible is train length? And what other factors might be at play in the roughly three train derailments per day in the United States? Joining us to answer these questions and more are Topher Sanders , reporter at ProPublica covering railroad safety, and Constantine Tarawneh , director of the University Transportation Center for Railway Safety at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

NBA Postseason Preview: Lakers Face Timberwolves In Play-In And Clippers Head To Phoenix For Playoffs

The last weekend of the NBA’s regular season ended with high stakes games in Los Angeles and across the Western Conference, with there being a battle for 8 teams trying to have a postseason berth. At the end of the day, the Clippers defeating the Phoenix Suns in the regular season guaranteed an extended rematch for the two sides, now facing one another in the playoffs starting Sunday April 16. The Lakers ended their night defeating the Utah Jazz, solidifying their spot in the play-in tournament as they now face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Today on AirTalk, we preview the Lakers’ play-in tournament prospects and hear how the Clippers stack up with the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs. Joining us is Law Murray , Clippers beat reporter for The Athletic.

Why Are More Kids, Including Kids Of Color, Being Diagnosed With Autism?