California Introduces A New Bill To Protect Actors Against AI-Cloning And The WGA Are Set To Meet Showrunners For Negotiations

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are entering their fourth and second months on strike respectively. One major contention for both guilds is the use of AI generated content. A new California bill aims to provide more protection for actors and artists whose image, voice, and likeness may be subject to AI-generative cloning under some production company contracts. This bill comes alongside another negotiation attempt between the WGA and the AMPTP set for this Friday. A few of the industry’s top showrunners, including Kenya Barris of “Black-ish,” Noah Hawley of “Fargo” and Sam Esmail of “Mr. Robot,” will meet with Writer’s Guild officials to hopefully reach a new Minimum Basic Agreement. These talks come in the wake of the Drew Barrymore backlash who has resumed production on her CBS talk show despite the show’s three writers being on strike.

Joining us on AirTalk to discuss the latest updates to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are Dominic Patten, senior editor & chief tv critic for Deadline and Elaine Low , reporter at The Ankler covering the business of Hollywood.

The Next Great Consumer Product May Come From The Creative "Mind" Of ChatGPT

The AI-language model ChatGPT, from tech company Open AI, first launched back in November 2022. It was advertised as a tool to boost productivity, able to provide answers to questions, write text to prompts, and even create code. Even before ChatGPT allowed advanced AI tools to be accessible to the public, people across industries have praised AI’s capability to improve employee workflow. Still, people argued that text-generating machines like ChatGPT could not replace human creativity. Two professors from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business decided to test this theory for themselves. They gave ChatGPT and MBA students the same assignment prompt: create a product that could be sold at a retail price of less than about USD 50 targeted at college students. Then, the products were ranked (by humans) on how likely people were to purchase them. Unsurprisingly, ChatGPT produced more product ideas faster. What was more surprising was that the quality of ChatGPT's ideas also outperformed the M.B.A. students 35 to 5. So, what does this mean for the future of product development? And how can businesses use AI tools, like ChatGPT, in tandem with human creative teams?

Joining us on AirTalk to explain the experiment and what conclusions can be drawn from it is Lennart Meincke, student in computer graphics & research assistant at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a co-author of the study "Ideas Are Dimes A Dozen: Large Language Models For Idea Generation In Innovation."

Staying Home Alone As A Kid Is A Right Of Passage – But When Do You Know They're Ready?

Staying home alone for the first time is kind of a big deal for a kid. There’s no more need for adult supervision. But let’s face it, we don’t all have the confidence and wits of Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. So how do we know a kid is ready to leave the nest, or rather, be left alone in said nest? The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends age 12, but age isn’t the only consideration. Today on AirTalk, we talk through what to consider with Melissa Winfield , licensed clinical psychologist at Here Counseling in Pasadena. We also want to hear about your experience navigating this decision. What things did you consider when letting your kid stay home alone? Or tell us about your experience being home alone growing up! Do you think you were too young? Did you get into any mischief while left alone? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

Green Sea Turtles Are Declining In Population Overall – But In SoCal They’re Thriving. Why?

Only a few decades ago, Green Sea Turtles were on the brink of extinction. But head to the concrete covered San Gabriel River and you'll see that, not only have they recovered, but there are now so many of them, they're in places we've never seen them laying eggs before. Like in the effluent of nearby power plants. Once on the path to extinction, these East Pacific green sea turtles are making such a strong comeback that they’re now taking up residence in the San Gabriel River in large numbers, far beyond their typical spots in places like Baja, California and the southern San Diego Bay. LAist science reporter Jacob Margolis went to the river recently to see what's likely the single largest gathering of them in the world, all in an urban environment. He joins us today on AirTalk to discuss the substantial growth of the green sea turtle in Southern California.

Angelenos Express Support For LAPD In Some Areas, Concern In Others In New Police-Community Relations Survey

The Center for the Study of Los Angeles released the results of a new survey yesterday exploring Angelenos’ feelings towards the Los Angeles Police Department. While LAPD-commissioned the study , its authors note that they retained full control over its methodology and execution. The results find that while those surveyed feel more confident in the way police treat communities and maintain safety than they did in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, there is still concern about things like racial profiling during traffic stops and police use of artificial intelligence.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with Loyola Marymount Professor and Founder/Director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles Fernando Guerra about the findings of this latest survey, and what they tell us about the state of police-community relations in Los Angeles.

New Book Tells The Story Of Disney’s Unbuilt Ski Resort