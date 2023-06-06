California Constitutional Amendments To Watch For The 2024 Election

They’re different from bills, require a two-thirds vote from both houses, and over 500 have been adopted by California’s constitution. Legislators have until mid-September to get state constitutional amendments on the March 2024 ballot, and June of next year to get them on the November 2024 ballot. Notable items include ACA4, allowing voting among prisoners who are currently incarcerated, ACA10, defining housing as a human right, ACA5, repealing Prop 8 and removing language that only recognizes marriages between a man and a woman. Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Nicole Nixon , reporter covering politics and government for CapRadio.

Why People Are Hanging Onto Their Cars Longer Than Ever

Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which in 2020 triggered a global shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed global assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce on dealer lots just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices reached record highs. And though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates. Faced with deciding between making a jumbo payment and keeping their existing vehicles, more owners are choosing to stick with what they have, even if it means spending more on repairs and maintenance. Joining us to discuss the state of the car market is Ivan Drury , director of insights at Edmunds, an online car-shopping guide.

With files from the Associated Press.

Proposed LA City Study Would Explore Cost Of Updating Building Codes To Require Cooling

As we enter the summer months, it’s worth looking back at the scope of issues Southern California dealt with last year in the heat wave many of us felt, with a 10-day span that showed how vulnerable our infrastructure is to a growingly severe climate. As streets begin to heat from the asphalt and building codes not addressing the warming climate, what can be done to help residents manage through this, particularly some of the most vulnerable? To better understand the issues and how to address it, councilmember Eunisses Hernandez proposed to study what the cost of such changes would need to be.

Today on AirTalk, we get into what will need to be studied to best understand the cost and what would need to be involved to create policies following that with Eunisses Hernandez, Los Angeles City council member representing its 1st District.

LA’s Chief Heat Officer On How The City Is Preparing For A Longer, Hotter Summer

Though you might not know it from our current June gloom, this summer will likely be a scorcher. As the region continues to experience longer and more frequent heat waves, Los Angeles city officials are starting to plan ahead. Today on AirTalk, we’re speaking with Marta Segura , Chief Heat Officer for the city of Los Angeles. Only a handful of cities worldwide, and fewer in the United States, have a designated heat officer. Chief Segura joins us to share the city’s strategies for heat resilience -- both this summer and in the long term -- and what people can do to prepare for the heat.

Celebrating The ‘Backbone’ Of LAist: Project Coordinator Jason Georges & Membership Manager Sarah Steinman

While most of you probably know LAist from the reporters and hosts you hear on the air, our station requires the contributions of so many talented, unique individuals whose names aren’t said at the end of a news story. These are the people who truly make LAist. They keep our broadcast equipment running, put on our pledge drives, help secure sponsorships and donations, ensure our facilities are operating smoothly, keep our websites humming and much more. Today on AirTalk, we’re highlighting some of these amazing people and what they do at LAist. Joining today is Jason Georges, project coordinator on LAist’s Digital Product team, and Sarah Steinman, LAist membership manager.

