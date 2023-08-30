California AG Sues Chino Valley School District Over Parental Notification Policy, How The Law Views Childrens’ Right To Privacy Versus Parents’ Right To Know

California's attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns, the latest blow in an intensifying battle between a handful of school districts and the state about the rights of trans kids and their parents. Attorney General Rob Bonta said policies like the one adopted by Chino Valley Unified School District will forcibly out transgender students and threaten their well-being. But the district's board president and supporters say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in schools. Some critics of the policies worry about their impact on trans students who live in households that are not accepting or abusive. But Essayli said the state shouldn't assume parents are a danger to their children and noted that teachers are required to report abuse if they become aware of it.

Today on AirTalk, we provide an update to listeners on Chino Valley Unified School District’s challenge with Carolyn Jones, reporter covering K-12 education for CalMatters, and hear from listeners on how they see this issue of parental rights in the state and their children’s respective school district.

Andrew Leland began losing his vision in high school. The progression was slow but obvious. First it was his night vision, and now 20 later, the author and journalist is considered legally blind. It was only a couple years ago that he decided to document his journey into blindness, which is now a part of his new memoir “The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight.” In his new book, the writer and journalist explores the history and culture of blind people. He asks what it means to lose one's sight in a society that values vision as much as it does, and how one begins to experience the world differently when that luxury is partially or completely lost. We also want to hear from you. If you are legally blind or beginning to lose your vision, what has that experience been like for you? Do you have a close family member or friend who is legally blind? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com.

Joining us on AirTalk is Andrew Leland, writer, journalist, and author of “The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight.”

A new COVID variant is here. It’s called BA.2.86, nicknamed “Pirola,” and it’s highly mutated. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it may be more capable of infecting those who’ve previously been infected with COVID-19 and those who’ve been vaccinated. The known number of cases globally is low as of right now, but scientists are closely watching to see what happens. Today on AirTalk, we discuss what you should know about BA.2.86 and get a general check in on the state of COVID-19 as we near the end of summer. Joining to discuss is Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, and Dr. Eric Topol , professor and executive vice-president of Scripps Research and founder and director of its Scripps Research Translational Institute. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

