CA Budget Will Make Room For Funding Of Mandatory Dyslexia Screening— We Discuss The Impact

Last summer, LAist did a series detailing what it’s like to experience dyslexia, hearing from hundreds of parents about the challenges of supporting their children in a system that fails to address dyslexia. Many discussed the need for their children's schools to identify dyslexia early, which could help parents address the challenge as proactively as possible.

Yet for years, California has been one of the only states across the country without mandatory screenings for dyslexia. California’s new state budget, finalized today, changes that. The budget allocates $1 million for mandatory dyslexia screenings and additional support for students having difficulty reading.

Today on the program, we’ll get into the impact of this shift in K-12 policy with Carolyn Jones , senior reporter at EdSource and Allison Briceño , associate professor of teacher education at San Jose State University.

With files from LAist, read our latest reporting here .

What’s It Like To Move Away From Organized Religion But Retain Your Spirituality?

We often hear about folks who cut ties with the church as they grow up. Maybe it was the realization that their viewpoints don’t align with the church’s viewpoints. Maybe it’s pain from the exclusion you experienced. Many of these people part ways with religion all together, but what about those who want to continue practicing their faith or spirituality, just not in an organized way? What are the challenges and feelings that come with that experience? Today on AirTalk, Ryan Burge , associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University who focuses on religious studies and author of “ The Nones: Where They Came From, Who They Are, and Where They Are Going ” (Fortress Press, 2021), and Crystal Cheatham , editor of “ The Deconstructionists Playbook ” and founder of Our Bible App, a faith-based community platform for all spectrums of spirituality, join to discuss the process. We also want to hear from listeners who’ve gone through this. What reconciliations have you made with your faith that better fit your lifestyle? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

What Does It Mean To Be ‘Latino’ Today? Author Héctor Tobar’s New Book “Our Migrant Souls” Explores A Term With Different Meaning To Different People

“Latino is the most open-ended and loosely defined of the ‘non-white’ categories in the United States,” writes author and journalist Héctor Tobar in his new book “Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of 'Latino.” The meaning of “Latino” in today’s society is something Tobar has spent a lot of time thinking about -- he is, himself, the son of Guatemalan immigrants who grew up in East Hollywood. And as a professor at UC Irvine, he spends a lot of time talking with his Latino students about how they perceive their identity and how it informs the way they navigate the world and their interactions with others.

Today on Airtalk, Héctor Tobar joins us to talk about his new book, and share his observations on what it means to be “Latino” in the 21st century.

FilmWeek: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Elemental,’ ‘The Flash,’ and more

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Tim Cogshell , Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Austin Cross’s Interview With Eva Longoria About FLAMIN’ HOT

If you hit up any grocery store snack aisle, you will find products with a ‘flamin hot’ version. It is a quintessential flavor to our modern snack options. And it all started with one snack: Cheetos. The origin story of the creators of this popular snack is Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.” She’s best known as the character Gabrielle Solis on “Desperate Housewives” and she sits down with Austin Cross about her latest work and the Southern California story that inspired it.

