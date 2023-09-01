Border Crossings Of Migrants Families Increased In August—We Breakdown The Numbers

The Washington Post reported on some preliminary data from the U.S. Border Patrol , which found that at least 91,000 migrants crossed the border illegally in the month of August, a record-high. This follows a year where the Biden Administration dealt with the end of Title 42 immigration policy restrictions, with its expiration in May being related to an easing of COVID-era public health restrictions. So is this increase a result of the limited immigration of years prior and/or are other factors involved?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into these numbers with Washington Post immigration reporter Nick Miroff , who was one of the folks’ breaking the latest news. We also want to hear from you– send us your questions and comments by calling 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@LAist.com .

The Age Of Avoidance

It seems like everyone is anxious about something these days, but according to a piece in the Washington Post by Luana Marques, there’s a psychological habit that may be making our anxiety worse: avoidance. As Marques puts it, “If our actions aim to squash discomfort hastily, then we’re probably avoiding.” Avoiding what makes us anxious may work in the short term, but it’s a recipe for more anxiety down the road. What does avoidance look like? What is its relationship with anxiety? And what are some strategies folks can use to avoid avoidance? Joining us to talk it through is Luana Marques , associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and author of “Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power.”

Food Friday: What’s Your Favorite BBQ Spot In SoCal?

There’s no disputing that Los Angeles is a great food town. But is it a great barbecue town? A new generation of SoCal smokers are putting their stamp on ribs, slaw, and tender, juicy brisket. One of those upstarts is Winnie Yee-Lakhani, who has been crafting her unique style of barbecue since the pandemic. Known for her smoked whole brisket and pork belly char siu, Yee-Ladkhani melds traditional barbecue style with influences from her Chinese and Malaysian heritage. We’ll be tasting her brisket in-studio, but we want to hear from you: what’s your favorite spot for great BBQ in Southern California? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com . Joining us to talk all things ‘cue is Winnie Yee-Lakhani , owner and chef at Smoke Queen BBQ in Orange County.

FilmWeek: ‘The Equalizer 3,’ ‘Fremont,’ ‘The Good Mother,’ ‘King Coal’ And More