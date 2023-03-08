Biden May Revive The Practice Of Detaining Families At The Border

The Biden administration is considering detaining migrant families who cross into the U.S. illegally as it prepares to end COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. officials familiar with the plans. That would be a major reversal after officials in late 2021 stopped holding families in detention facilities. Homeland Security officials are working through how to manage an expected increase of migrants at the border once the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place since 2020 are lifted in May. Detention is one of several ideas under discussion and nothing has been finalized, the officials said.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss this potential reversal in migration practices is Nick Miroff , who covers immigration enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post and Miguel Tinker Salas , Professor of Latin American History and Chicano Latino studies at Pomona College.

With files from the Associated Press

Marines Are Training For The Battlefields Of The Future In…Southern California?

Former LAist reporter John Ismay has a new piece in the New York Times about a new regiment of marines training for future wars. The twist? They’re doing it in Southern California, where a group of military bases are standing in for Pacific islands. The military expects that with the refinement of spy satellites and long-range missiles, future wars will look entirely different from past ones, so this new group, the Third Marine Littoral Regiment is being put through their paces in an entirely novel way, right in our backyard. But why here? And who is the enemy they’re training for?

Joining Airtalk today to talk about his piece is John Ismay , Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times.

What Rights Do Birthing Parents & Doulas Have In Hospitals?

LAist early childhood reporter Mariana Dale recently told the story of April Valentine , a story that depicted the inequities that Black mothers have when it’s time to give birth. For context, the maternal mortality rate is 55.3 deaths for every 100,000 deaths in 2020 , with the national average in that time being 23.8. In circumstances like in the case of Valentine, not having a hospital’s internal miscommunication can lead to harmful problems, particularly when your doula isn’t able to be around during the birthing process. So what rights do mothers and doulas have and what can be done to ensure safe births in Southern California?

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by LAist early childhood reporter Mariana Dale and Michelle Sanders, founder of Beauty for Ashes Maternal Wellness , to discuss the rights those birthing have in hospital setting and how much a doula can be involved in that.

Water Rights In California Just Got More Contentious With New Report

Water, and specifically who has access to it and how much, is a contention topic in California. While recent rainfall has replenished some of the state’s water supply, decades of overuse and covert negotiations between senior stakeholders have left some groups of people out of key agreements entirely. Now, native tribes and environmental advocacy groups are working together to not just advocate for more water rights, but to demand deeper investigations into the entire system of water management and decision-making, which, a now redacted report from the Department of Water resources revealed, is overwhelmingly male and white.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about water rights in California Richard Frank , professor of environmental practice at UC Davis School of Law, Ellen Hanak , Director of the Water Policy Center at the Public Policy Institute of California and Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla , executive director of Restore The Delta.

Why Are We So Drawn To Songs About Heartbreak?