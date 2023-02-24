Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee On Why She’s Entering The Race For Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee on Tuesday formally launched her campaign for the Senate seat held by the retiring Dianne Feinstein, joining two fellow House Democrats in the race in California. Lee, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, filed federal paperwork last week to enter the campaign shortly after the 89-year-old Feinstein announced she would step down after her term ends next year. Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, has held the seat since 1992. Democratic U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, who is known for her use of a whiteboard during congressional hearings, and Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced their Senate campaigns last month. Lee is the highest-ranking Black woman appointed to House Democratic leadership, serving as co-chair of the Policy and Steering Committee. There are no Black women in the Senate, and there have been only two in the chamber’s history: Vice President Kamala Harris, who was California’s first Black senator, and Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois, who served one term.

Today on AirTalk, Representative Barbara Lee is with us to talk about why she’s entering the race, what sets her apart from her congressional colleagues who are also running for the seat, and what SoCal voters need to know when deciding how to cast their vote in November 2024.

It’s Been A Year Since Russia Invaded Ukraine. Reflecting On What’s Happened Since And What’s To Come

In the final hours before the Russian onslaught , a last grasp at peace. Russian troops would soon pour across Ukraine’s borders and Russian missiles would fill Ukrainian skies, taking Ukrainian lives in the biggest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still appealed, on war’s brink, for reason to prevail.

Staring intently into the camera in a last-ditch, dead-of-night, video-recorded plea against the invasion, Zelenskyy warned Russia that the consequences would be “an abundance of pain, filth, blood and death.”

The date was Feb. 24, 2022 — cataclysmic for Ukraine, course-changing for Russia, history-shaping for the wider world. Every hour of every day since has proven those words to be right. Today, we’re reflecting on the conflict, what’s happened over the last year and where things might be headed. Joining to discuss is Kateryna Malofieieva , freelance journalist based in Ukraine, Daniel Treisman , professor of political science at UCLA, Ambassador Oleh Shamskur , nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council and former ambassador of Ukraine to the United States from 2006 to 2010, and Mary Ellen O'Connell , professor of international law at the University of Notre Dame. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘Cocaine Bear,’ ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘We Have A Ghost’ and More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major and Christy Lemire review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Mantle And The FilmWeek Critics Discuss The Oscar-Nominated Animated Shorts