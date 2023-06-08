As Ukraine Reels From Dam Disaster, Ukraine and Russia Blame Each Other

Russian forces on Thursday shelled a southern Ukrainian city that was inundated in a catastrophic dam collapse, Ukrainian officials said, forcing a suspension of some rescue work hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the area to assess the damage. At least five people have died, many are homeless, and tens of thousands are without drinking water after the Kakhovka dam’s destruction . Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the facility, which Moscow’s forces controlled, while Russia said Ukraine bombarded it. The ensuing flooding has ruined crops, displaced land mines, wrought widespread environmental damage, and set the stage for long-term electricity shortages. In recent weeks, Ukraine intensified shelling of Russian positions, signaling that a long-expected counteroffensive could finally be getting underway. Kyiv has been silent about the start of any such campaign. Joining us from Kyiv is Greg Myre , NPR national correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community.

New Book “Driving Force” Chronicles The Way The Automobile Industry Grew Its Roots In Los Angeles

Los Angeles has become an area that’s known for its traffic, within that being the massive car culture you can find all throughout the streets of each neighborhood. A new book by historian Darryl Holter and television producer Stephen Gee titled “Driving Force” chronicles how the turn of the 20th century became the start of something new when it came to Los Angeles, with entrepreneurs growing a booming industry. Although not every risk-taker succeeded in hitting big, all of them did play a part in why we see so many car dealerships and vehicles on our city streets.

Today on AirTalk, we talk to Darryl Holter and Stephen Gee, authors of the book “ Driving Force: Automobiles and the New American City, 1900-1930 ,” about detailing the Angeleno impact on the automobile industry at its infancy.

Stephen and Darryl will be in conversation about “Driving Force” on Sunday, June 11th from 2-4p at the Mark Taper Auditorium in the Richard J. Riordan Central Library in DTLA -- click here for more information. They’ll also be at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Thursday, June 15th from 6-8p -- the event is free and you can find more information on that here .

The Biggest Challenges Facing CA's Public Transit Systems Right Now

California's public transit systems are at a "pivotal moment." That's according to a recent piece from Calmatter's reporter Sameea Kamal where she writes about some of the main challenges these systems are up against right now. One of the biggest problems: finances. Transit systems have lost revenue and emergency federal funding that kept things afloat the last few years. There are a number of other concerns too including climate change and worries about safety. So what are some solutions being considered and what are the broader implications for public transit? Joining to discuss is state Assemblymember Laura Friedman , a Democrat representing the 44th district, including parts of Burbank, Glendale, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Sunland-Tujunga. She’s also a candidate for congressional district 30 which is currently overseen by Congressman Adam Schiff. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

TV-Talk: “The Lazarus Project,” “Yellowjackets” Season 2, “Primo” & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network TV and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry Mantle talks television with Cristina Escobar , tv critic and co-founder of LatinaMedia.Co .

Celebrating The ‘Backbone’ Of LAist: Facilities Coordinator Sean McCullen And Donna Ohm

While most of you probably know LAist from the reporters and hosts you hear on the air, our station requires the contributions of so many talented, unique individuals whose names aren’t said at the end of a news story. These are the people who truly make LAist. They keep our broadcast equipment running, put on our pledge drives, help secure sponsorships and donations, ensure our facilities are operating smoothly, keep our websites humming and much more. Today on AirTalk, we’re highlighting some of these amazing people and what they do at LAist. Joining us today are LAist Facilities Coordinator Sean McCullen and Donna Ohm, technology and support analyst at LAist.