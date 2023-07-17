As Promised, It Was A Hot Weekend – What’s In Store For This Week?

It was a hot weekend, as the experts said it would be, with a few records broken on Saturday in the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Mountains. And we’re not quite out of the woods: the National Weather Service’s extreme heat watch extends through tomorrow. Also over the weekend, firefighters battled the Rabbit Fire in Riverside County which consumed 7,600 acres. One of four fires in the area, it was 25% contained as of Sunday night. What can we expect this week? And what’s the latest on the fires? Joining us to discuss are Eric Boldt, warning coordination meteorologist National Weather Service, Lucas Spelman, deputy chief of safety for CalFire, Robert Carvalho, Battalion Chief with CalFire Communications, and Scott Epstein, program supervisor of Air Quality Assessment at South Coast AQMD.

Newly-Appointed UC Regent, Longtime Tribal Chairman Gregory Sarris On Being A Voice For Opportunity For Native Americans In Higher Ed

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed two new members to the UC Board of Regents last month, both with Los Angeles connections -- Nancy Lee, a local business executive who has been with Disney since 2011, and Gregory Sarris, a former LMU and UCLA professor who has also been chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria since 1996. While he’ll still need to be confirmed by the State Senate, his appointment places a noted Native American scholar and leader in a position to influence how the UCs provide opportunity for Native American students.

Today on AirTalk, Sarris joins Larry Mantle to talk about his appointment to the UC Board of Regents, and how he intends to use his platform to, among other things, increase opportunity and visibility for current and future Native American students in the UC system.

Cursing Seems A Lot More Casual Today – Are We Embracing Our Potty Mouths?

Cursing has never been synonymous with professionalism, that’s for sure. But as with tattoos, maybe dropping a few F bombs in the conference room has become more acceptable? As is noted in a recent Wall Street Journal piece , curse words are now casually heard anywhere from the therapist’s office to the White House. So are we embracing curse words? Why the change, if so? We want to hear your thoughts! Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com.

The Olympics Might Be Five Years Out – But Planning Is Well Underway

We may be five years out from the 2028 summer Olympics, but Los Angeles city has already begun the prep work. There are many different facets to consider as the city and state gear up to be hosts of one of the world's biggest events. How will LA’s infrastructure handle the influx of tourists from around the world? Which LA neighborhoods will be home to new state-of-the-art athletic facilities? And what opportunities are available to the city as this massive undertaking begins to ramp up? Some experts wonder if hosting the Olympics is even worth it from an economic standpoint. We’ll get into all of that and more as we begin the first of many Olympic check-ins.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Hilda Solis , LA County Supervisor representing the first district, David Wharton , LA Times reporter covering sports, Seleta Reynolds , Chief Officer of Strategic Innovation for LA Metro, Kristin Sakoda , director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, and Dean Baim , professor of economics and finance at Pepperdine.

Barbie Is Having A Moment. This New LAist Podcast Tells Her Origin Story

The LA Made podcast from LAist Studios is back with season two. “ LA Made: The Barbie Tapes ” tells the backstory of the world’s most popular doll, Barbie. Barbie is a cultural icon but what do you really know about her? Hear Barbie's origin story from the people who created her. You’ll hear the wild stories from never-before-heard tapes of interviews with Barbie inventor Ruth Handler, her wardrobe designer and the sculptors and fabricators, and the innovative marketers who made her what she is today. This 3-part series premieres July 6, 2023. Co-hosts Antonia Cereijido and M.G. Lord , who also is the author of “ Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll ” (Walker Books, 2004), join Larry to discuss the podcast.