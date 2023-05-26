Ahead Of The Holiday Weekend, What’s The Latest On The Debt Ceiling Negotiations?

House Republicans pushed debt ceiling talks to the brink Thursday, displaying risky political bravado in leaving town for the holiday weekend just days before the U.S. could face an unprecedented default hurling the global economy into chaos. At the Capitol, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said “every hour matters” in talks with President Joe Biden’s team as they try to work out a budget agreement. Republicans are demanding spending cuts the Democrats oppose as their price for raising the legal debt limit. The White House said discussions with the Republicans have been productive, though serious disagreements remained as the president fights for his priorities. Lawmakers are tentatively not expected back at work until Tuesday, just two days from June 1, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could start running out of cash to pay its bills and face a federal default. The Senate is on recess and will be until after Memorial Day. Weeks of negotiations between Republicans and the White House have failed to produce a deal. Joining us to talk about the latest news on the deal is Ron Elving , senior Washington editor at NPR.

With files from the Associated Press.

The Oxford Dictionary Of African American English Releases Its First 10 Words

Let’s say someone called the dish you brought to the potluck “bussin” but you had no clue what that meant. Don’t fear. The Oxford University Press just released the first 10 words to be included in the forthcoming Oxford Dictionary of African American English. The team of linguists and lexicographers from Oxford and researchers from Harvard, who’ve spent the last three years working on this project, aim to publish 1,000 definitions by March 2025. The project aims to shed light on the influence of African American English on the English language. Joining us to discuss the process of developing the new dictionary and the history of African American American English is John Baugh , Professor of Linguistics and African and African-American Studies at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the Oxford Dictionary of African American English.

Does Gen Z Pathologize Their Feelings Too Much – And What Could That Mean For Mental Health Long Term?

Gen Z, currently those between ages 11 and 26, are much more open to conversations about mental health than past generations. But some wonder whether the young generation is pathologizing feelings too much. In a recent op-ed in the Los Angeles Times titled " What Gen Z teens like me are getting wrong about mental health , teen Zach Gottlieb voices his concerns about this. Gottlieb is the son of psychologist and regular AirTalk guest Lori Gottlieb, and he explains in his piece that he was taught to cope with uncomfortable feelings instead of avoid them. “In my house, discomfort wasn’t just OK, it was encouraged,” he writes. Zach Gottlieb, founder of the online platform Talk With Zach , a space for Gen Z to connect, joins AirTalk to discuss the piece, the various challenges adolescents and young adults are facing and how to create a more emotionally resilient generation. Also joining is Joshua Coleman , clinical psychologist, author of several books, including " Rules of Estrangement: Why Adult Children Cut Ties and How to Heal the Conflict " (Harmony, 2021), and senior fellow with the Council on Contemporary Families. We want to hear from you! What have you noticed about how this generation handles daily challenges? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com .

FilmWeek: ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘You Hurt My Feelings,’ ‘Being Mary Tyler Moore,’ And More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Manuel Betancourt and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) is a premiere international event dedicated to showcasing the entirety of human experience from the Latino perspective, whether through film, television, digital, music, art, or any other vehicle, regardless of platform. Joining us to talk about this year’s festival is freelance film critic Carlos Aguilar. The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, May 31st to Sunday, June 4th.

John Horn’s Interview with Writer, Director Nicole Holofcener Of “You Hurt My Feelings”

Writer and director Nicole Holofcener’s latest work is called“You Hurt My Feelings.” It is about a novelist’s marriage suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Julia Louis Dreyfus stars in the film, and it will be Holofcener’s second time working with Dreyfus. LAist Entertainment reporter John Horn chats with Holofcener about her latest project.

