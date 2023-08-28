After Dollar General Shooting, Jacksonville Faith Leader Shares How City’s Black Community Is Responding

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like “the diary of a madman.”

Following services earlier in the day, about 200 people showed up at a Sunday evening vigil a block from the Dollar General store in Jacksonville where officials said Ryan Palmeter opened fire Saturday using guns he bought legally despite a past involuntary commitment for a mental health exam. Joining to discuss how the community is reacting following the shooting is Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr. , senior pastor of the Bethel Church in Jacksonville, Florida.

Corruption At LA City Hall Once Again In Spotlight As Curren Price Is Arraigned, Mark Ridley-Thomas Is Sentenced

It’s a big day for L.A. City politics, but maybe not for the best reasons. Two local politicians are expected to make court appearances today -- Councilmember Curren Price was arraigned earlier this morning on corruption-related charges that include embezzlement and perjury. Also today, former L.A. City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas is expected to be sentenced on his own set of corruption charges -- he was convicted in March on charges related to a donation he sent from a fund to USC’s School of Social Work, which prosecutors say he knew would end up in the coffers of a nonprofit run by his son, Sebastian. Prosecutors are expected to ask the judge to sentence Ridley-Thomas, who has appealed his conviction, to six years in prison, while his attorneys want to see him given probation, home confinement and a fine.

Today on AirTalk, Frank Stoltze, LAist civics and democracy correspondent, who is attending Mark Ridley-Thomas’ sentencing hearing today and Sara Sadhwani, assistant professor of politics at Pomona College and a commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission for the state of California joints AirTalk to discuss more.

‘This Is Wildfire’ Shares History And Science Behind Wildfires, And Tips To Protect Yourself -- All In One Book

You can never be too prepared for the threat of wildfire if you live in California. But as fires burn hotter and larger every year, insurance companies suspend coverage in wildfire-prone states and policymakers in Washington D.C. and state capitals across the Western U.S. grapple with solutions, it can sometimes feel as though all you can do is wait and hope you don’t end up in the path of a major fire. But as authors Nick Mott and Justin Angle explain in their new book “ This Is Wildfire ,” there are plenty of things we can do on our own, at our own homes or within our communities, to help strengthen ourselves against the threat of wildfire.

Today on AirTalk, Nick and Justin join Austin Cross to talk about the history and science of wildfires, the important role they play in the life cycle of ecosystems and share tips on how you can better prepare your home, your neighbors’ and your community for wildfire.

What Policies And Regulations on Artificial Intelligence Would Look Like?

The European Union drafted a first-of-its-kind law to regulate artificial intelligence in June. The A.I Act would require makers of this technology, such as ChatGPT and Microsoft, to disclose their date in the making of the product. This seemingly new automation has gained immense popularity across industries and scrutiny by the government. Earlier in April, China had also adopted a similar policy to regulate AI. Here back at home, we are still in the earliest stages to pass a law on A.I., and tech companies are urging the government to do so. Even Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI that created ChatGPT, testified in front of the Senate in May, and agreed on the need for more oversight of the emerging powerful technology. If both the government and AI companies all agree for more regulations, why hasn’t there been anything done? What’s taking so long, and what would those policies look like? Joining us to answer those questions are Jamie Winterton , Senior Director of Research Strategy at Global Security Initiative at Arizona State University and David Wang , chief innovation officer for Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a law firm representing tech companies.We also want to hear from you. What should the regulations on A.I. look like? And how should they be enforced? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@LAist.com .

The Song ‘Rich Men of North Richmond’ Is A Viral Hit – Why Is It Striking A Chord?

Oliver Anthony burst onto the scene two weeks ago with his country song, “Rich Men of North Richmond.” The song has been embraced by conservatives for its depiction of a broken America where “your dollar ain't s*** and it's taxed to no end / 'Cause of rich men north of Richmond.” Anthony maintains that he is “pretty dead center” politically, but right-wing pundits and politicians have championed the song, landing it at number one on the Billboard chart. The song even earned a mention at the first Republican presidential debate, to which Anthony responded “I wrote that song about those people,” How did the song make its meteoric rise? Who is it speaking to? And where does it fit–politically and culturally–in the country music tradition? Joining us to discuss are Chris Willman , senior music writer and chief music critic at Variety and Nadine Hubbs , professor of women’s and gender studies and music at University of Michigan. And the author of Rednecks, Queers, and Country Music .

Breaking Down New Report That Finds Some Malls Are Bouncing Back

After years of decline for malls ensued during the pandemic, business is starting to come back up for these retail hubs, or at least the larger ones. According the research firm Coresight Research ,occupancy for what they labeled as “top-tier” malls has roughly come back to levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, while “non-top tier” ones still face economic uncertainty. What’s been the driving cause for this data? How is the resurgence of international travel going to effect SoCal malls and has inflation impacted the kinds of retailers in these buildings?