According To A New Poll, Over 40% Of California Residents Are Considering Leaving The State

This month’s California Community Poll revealed some startling numbers. The poll, which is produced via a partnership between the LA Times and several local nonprofits, probes resident’s feelings on California and their economic well-being. Four in ten respondents said they were thinking about leaving California, with over half of them citing the state’s high cost of living as their reason for going. The poll also showed a divide in optimism among residents on partisan and racial lines, as well as a decline over time in respondents’ sense of financial security. Participants also ranked “diversity along with a sense of safety/security and opportunities to do things they enjoy” when asked what they most value about California. Joining us to talk about the results of the survey is Dan Schnur , professor of political communication at UC Berkeley, Pepperdine, and USC. We also want to hear from you! How are you feeling about California? Are you thinking about leaving? Give us a call at 866-0893-5722 or email us at atcomments@laist.com .

Scientists Agree, We Are Seeing Medical Advances Like Never Before

The last half-decade has seen remarkable advances in medical innovation. Even as we emerge from a global pandemic that killed nearly 20 million people worldwide, and millions of Americans, scientists are stunned at the changing landscape of scientific breakthroughs. More than a decade ago, we saw the emergence of CRISPR, a gene-editing technology that transformed the way we treat diseases. Most recently, the Covid-19 vaccine reminded us of the potential of mRNA vaccines. Now, scientists are exploring the potential to treat H.I.V, tuberculosis, and various cancers through mRNA applications. What is galvanizing this current momentum in scientific breakthroughs? And how long will it last? Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the “golden age of medicine” is Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Are California’s Dams Prepared To Handle The Sporadic Nature Of Our Changing Climate?

A recent piece from the New York Times , written by Christopher Cox offered insights into some of the present-day problems California has with its current dam infrastructure. The logistics of building/refurbishing dams is difficult in the sense that once they’re up, it is more of a matter of maintenance. Although this has been something that’s worked to a certain degree in the past, the floods California saw have served as a glimpse as to what can be most worrisome for state regulators, with dam issues in areas like Orville creating issues for residents.

Although this year hasn’t presented a clear-cut copy of 2017, the weather patterns we’ve seen resulting from atmospheric rivers and bomb cyclones have shown that there are chances the state can deal with heavy rainfall despite our state becoming relatively drier. So how does the state prepare for this changing climate and the new preparation it’ll require?

Today on AirTalk, we have a panel of guests to discuss the future of California’s dams and how weather will impact that. Joining us are DWR director Karla Nemeth , NASA Jet Propulsion Lab scientist JT Reager , and David Gutierrez , vice president of GEI consultants who previously worked for the state’s division of dam safety.

Listeners Share How They Grappled With Identity After Having Kids And What Made It Better

The transitions of pregnancy and early parenthood are no joke. They come with huge changes for your body, your perspective, and your identity. Many new parents can feel like they don’t recognize themselves at all. Friends and family say things like “be sure to make time for yourself.” That’s easier said than done, and even if it’s possible, it barely scratches the surface when it comes to the complex feelings of searching for who you were pre-kids. Today on AirTalk, we want to hear from listeners about their experiences in connecting with themselves after having a kid. Whether it was mental, physical, emotional – what were the biggest challenges? How did you cope? And most important, what helped you during this experience? Call us at 866-893-5722 to share on air or email atcomments@laist.com .