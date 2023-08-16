Why Are California’s Community Colleges Falling Short Of Statewide Transfer Goals?

More community college students in California should be transferring to four-year colleges, according to statewide goals set in 2017. While 99,000 community college students transferred to a UC or Cal State in the 2020-21 academic year, the goal was 120,000 by 2022. Not everyone attending community college wants to transfer; many enroll for certificate programs, technical training, or to learn a new language or skill. A recent CalMatters analysis narrowed its focus on students who indicated intent to transfer – and found the lower transfer rate of 9.9% in 2021. Low-income and rural colleges face additional barriers to increasing transfer rates, the analysis found. And, transfer-oriented culture, support networks, and clear pathways can play vital roles in increasing a students' odds of transferring. As California Community Colleges consider pathways to increase learning outcomes for students – like offering select bachelor's degrees – how are individual colleges and students adapting to meet new transfer standards? Today on the program, we're joined by Adam Echelman, community colleges reporter for CalMatters, Darla Cooper, executive director of the nonprofit Research, Planning & Professional Development for California Community Colleges , and Nicole Albo-Lopez , vice chancellor of educational programs and institutional effectiveness for the Los Angeles Community College District.

What’s The Word With GERD?

At some point in time, most people experience heartburn, chest pain, or regurgitation, especially after a heavy meal. Those are just a few symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD. It’s a disease that is becoming more common among Americans for a variety of reasons. Medications like Prilosec, Prevacid and Nexium are often prescribed to treat the condition. In some cases, doctors suggest surgery to manage GERD. Is long-term use of medication safe to treat GERD? What are the side effects? And when is surgery an option?

Here to help answer these questions is Fouad J. Moawad, MD , an American Gastroenterological Association spokesperson and gastroenterologist who specializes in managing diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and Rena Yadlapati, MD , professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine and medical director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases at UC San Diego Health.

New Legislation Hope To Insure Unemployment Benefits For Strikers

A new piece of legislation, presented by California Democrats, could give striking workers unemployment benefits. The bill, which is not yet in print, comes at a time labeled by social media as “hot labor summer,” due to the number of strikes nationwide. Hollywood has been on hold all summer as writers and actors strike simultaneously for the first time since 1960. City and hotel workers have also organized strikes in the past couple of weeks. These labor movements have put pressure on the state to reevaluate the current policy, which prohibits strikers from unemployment benefits because they’re considered to have “voluntarily” left their jobs. While a similar bill, AB 1066, was passed in 2019 it failed in the senate by two votes. Will is pass this time?

Joining us today on AirTalk is Anthony Portantino , senator representing California’s 25th State Senate District and Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Rob Moutrie , attorney and policy advocate at California’s Chamber of Commerce.

Exploring The History Of California Colonies, And The Thriving Current Day Cities They Founded

The tale of intrepid Americans seeking new life and opportunity in the developing West is nothing new, but it might surprise you to know that a number of now-prominent communities in Southern California, including Ontario, Anaheim and even Pasadena actually began as colonies, founded by settlers from Utah, New England, Indiana, and even Germany. As L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes, these were communities of Americans founded on shared sets of ideals and principals, and as Patt notes, “...an immense and often overgenerous faith in human nature.”

Today on AirTalk, Patt Morrison joins us to talk about the history of these colonies, and how they spawned thriving towns and cities that still exist today.

‘The Last Of Us’ Might Not Be Realistic, But Here’s Why We Should Still Be Concerned About The Threat Of Fungal Outbreaks