A Look At Effects Of Hurricane Hilary Across Southern California

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including Palm Springs, which saw more than 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening. The National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm in its early Monday advisory, but warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over portions of the southwestern U.S. on Monday. All coastal warnings were discontinued. Sunday was the wettest day on record in San Diego, with 1.82 inches (4.6 centimeters), the NWS said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest school system, said all campuses would be closed on Monday, along with other districts across the region. San Diego schools postponed the first day of classes from Monday to Tuesday.

Joining us today on AirTalk to give us the latest on the storm and how its affecting communities across Southern California are Erin Stone, LAist climate emergency reporter who has been in Palm Springs covering the storm, Alex Tardy , meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego, and Daniel L. Swain , climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at UCLA.

With files from the Associated Press

Is Your Child Feeling A Little Under the Weather? LAUSD Says Send Them To School

Just a year ago, with the risk of acquiring COVID-19 still looming, parents kept their school-aged children home at the slightest sign of an illness. A runny nose or little cough meant an absence from school and missed work days for parents. Between 10-day quarantines and chronic absenteeism, students suffered from missing instructional time in the classroom which impacted academics and mental health. This school year, LAUSD is reversing course and advising parents to send their children to school if they are mildly sick. LAUSD says children should not miss school over a runny nose or cold symptoms if they are able to attend class. Students should, however, stay home should they have a fever. Joining us to discuss is Dean Blumberg, M.D. , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

A New Police Task Force Will Aim To Curb Flash Mob Robberies

Last Saturday, an estimated 30 to 50 people stormed a Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center. They smashed display cases and ransacked clothing racks. Altogether, police estimate the group stole between $60,000 and $100,000 in merchandise. You may recall the “smash and grab” robberies that circulated widely on news and social media outlets a couple years ago. A masked mob flooded into high end retail stories during broad daylight and snatched as many items as they could. These incidents, like the one last week, often take place in under a minute and the overwhelming number of people involved complicates police efforts to apprehend any one individual. After a string of similar incidents this summer, Mayor Bass has announced a task force of local and federal agencies to target these specific crimes. Joining us today on AirTalk is Robert Luna , Los Angeles County Sheriff, Rachel Michelin , president and CEO of the California Retailers Association and David Sellinger , security expert and CEO and co-founder of Deep Sentinel, a company specializing in crime prevention.

Living Jazz Legend Herbie Hancock Previews Wayne Shorter Tribute At Hollywood Bowl

The world of jazz lost a pioneer earlier this year when trumpeter and musical visionary Wayne Shorter passed away in March. And few knew the legendary Shorter quite like his longtime music partner, protege and best friend, Herbie Hancock , a legend of jazz in his own right. Next month, Hancock is hosting a tribute to his friend and musical idol at the Hollywood Bowl that will include a star-studded lineup of performers and musicians including Terence Blanchard, Brian Blade, Carlos Santana, Terri Lynne Carrington and more.

Despite currently being on tour in Europe, with upcoming shows in Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and more, Herbie was kind enough to take a break and join Larry Mantle to preview his tribute show next month to his mentor and best friend.