A Dried Out Salton Sea Could Be Delaying The ‘Big One’ Earthquake

New research published today in the journal Nature finds the ‘Big One’ earthquake could be delayed in part by modern, dry conditions of the Salton Sea in Southern California. Over the past 1,000 years, major earthquakes in the region correlated with times when Colorado River waters formed the prehistoric Lake Cahuilla. Using computer modeling, researchers at San Diego State University and UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography found that the ancient lake’s weight bent the crust underneath, creating pressure along the fault that could trigger a major earthquake. It’s now been over 300 years since the last major earthquake along the San Andreas Fault, the longest time without an earthquake in the past millennium. Researchers say that could be partially due to Salton Sea’s dry conditions in recent years. And, the longer the area goes without an earthquake, the more that pressure builds – promoting the likelihood of a large rupture. Joining us to discuss his research is Matt Weingarten , co-author of the study and assistant professor of geological sciences at San Diego State University.

LA Is Considering Congestion-Pricing – How Would It Work?

London, Stockholm, Beijing – these cities among others have successfully implemented congestion-pricing, a strategy that charged drivers during peak hours in an effort to reduce traffic. The same approach could soon be coming to Los Angeles. A long-awaited study that looks at the impacts of congestion-pricing will be published later this summer by the LA County Metropolitan Authority. The blueprint will lay out specific high-traffic zones where congestion-pricing could be most effective, which includes the 10 Freeway between downtown and Santa Monica and areas between West LA and the San Fernando Valley. Critics of the congestion-pricing say it will disproportionately impact low-income drivers. In general, charging Angelenos to drive on streets that have always been free will be a hard sell.

Joining us today on AirTalk is Mark Vallianatos , executive officer of innovation at LA Metro, Seva Rodynansky , professor of urban and environmental policy at Occidental College, and Komi Ajise , Executive Director at Southern California Association of Governments), a regional planning organization that conducts studies on congestion-pricing.

Bernadette Peters On Her Storied Broadway Career, Playing Patricia Arquette’s Mom On ‘High Desert’ And Her Pasadena Civic Show

Bernadette Peters will be performing at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 9, 10, and 11, a chance for fans on the West Coast to see one of the great Broadway stars. Known for originating roles in Stephen Sondheim classics like Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods, as well as slipping into parts as diverse as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun and Mama Rose in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters has won two Tonys, in addition to an honorary Tony awarded in 2012. But even in a career as distinguished as hers, there are always firsts: Peters will make her West End debut this fall in the Stephen Sondheim tribute, Old Friends. She can also be seen in High Desert on Apple TV+. Today on AirTalk, Bernadette Peters joins Larry to talk about her career, her concerts, and what’s next.

Rethinking The ‘War on Cancer’ And Our Cultural Dictionary For Disease And Illness

The terminology of battle has long been embedded in our discourse around disease and illness. President Nixon famously declared a “ war on cancer ” in 1971, and it’s common for patients and their families to resolve to “fight” to survive. But some say this is an overly combative way of describing illness, one that ignores the reality of patients’ mindsets and the constraints of their bodies. One 2019 study found that patients who were exposed to combative language about their illnesses had more fearful and fatalistic attitudes towards it, and might even have been discouraged from taking preventive measures. Joining us today on AirTalk is Dr. Sunita Puri, program director of the hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at the University of Massachusetts, to discuss how language can affect the ways we understand our bodies and even our mortality.

Celebrating The ‘Backbone’ Of LAist: Major Gifts Officer Katherine Gfeller & Audio Engineer Donald Paz

While most of you probably know LAist from the reporters and hosts you hear on the air, our station requires the contributions of so many talented, unique individuals whose names aren’t said at the end of a news story. These are the people who truly make LAist. They keep our broadcast equipment running, put on our pledge drives, help secure sponsorships and donations, ensure our facilities are operating smoothly, keep our websites humming and much more. Today on AirTalk, we’re highlighting some of these amazing people and what they do at LAist. Joining us today is LAist audio engineer Donald Paz and Katherine Gfeller, LAist Senior Major Gifts Officer.