Susanne Whatley hosts KPCC's Morning Edition.

Whatley has a long history in Southern California and network news. She came to KPCC after anchoring at all-news KFWB and talk powerhouse KFI, and hosting public affairs shows for KOST.

After graduating from USC and circling the globe with a backpack for a year, she began her career as a general-assignment field reporter covering courts, crime, quakes, fires, floods, and politics for KRTH and as an L.A. correspondent for national radio networks including the Associated Press. She served over a decade as the Hollywood correspondent for the A.P.'s "Portfolio" news magazine, interviewing hundreds of film and TV stars, directors and writers. She also hosted weekly live reports for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and stations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Her honors include Golden Mikes and APTRA awards for Best Newscast and Best News Writing. Additional awards from those and other professional organizations include first place in spot news, documentary, entertainment and feature reporting and use of feature sound.

In 2009, she jumped into television and hosted "Healthline", a weekly cable interview show.

Whatley was born and raised in the Pasadena area and enjoys a deep appreciation of the region's people, places and peculiarities. She is an orange belt in Shaolin Kempo karate, and at peace with the fact her teen daughters will always outrank her in the sport.

