Rob Risko (he/him/his) is the Vice President of Development and Membership at Southern California Public Radio. Rob has spent much of his fundraising career at SCPR, joining the membership team in 2006. During his tenure here, he has worked on every aspect of membership fundraising. If you’ve ever donated to KPCC, chances are you either received an email, piece of snail mail, or maybe a phone call from Rob.

Prior to joining SCPR, he worked at the Goodman Theatre and Merle Reskin Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Rob’s passion include theatre, LGBTQAI rights, and animal care.

A Midwest native, Rob grew up in metro Detroit, Michigan. He graduated with a BFA in Theatre Studies from The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago. He has lived in Southern California since 2006, and spends his free spoiling his smooth fox terrier, Abigail.

