Nicolas Perez is an Apprentice News Clerk for AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

He was previously a co-editor for the opinion section of the University of California, Irvine's campus newspaper, New University, as well as news intern for their radio station, KUCI 88.9 FM. He also did some writing on video games as an intern for Paste Magazine, and has a few other articles in Mel Magazine and Kotaku as well.

Nicolas graduated from UC Irvine (go Anteaters!) with a Bachelor's in Literary Journalism and a minor in Film and Media Studies. In his free time, he enjoys opening and then immediately closing a variety of video games, reading science fiction novels, and looking at his phone.

The HFPA Apprentice News Clerk for AirTalk is generously supported by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Charitable Trust.