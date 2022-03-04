Megan Garvey manages reporters, editors, and producers to deepen the reach and impact of our award-winning journalism.

Under her leadership, the newsroom’s online audience has reached historic highs with a focus on original and distinct storytelling and investigations. She has also broadened the newsroom’s partnerships with SCPR becoming a founding member of the California Reporting Project, which won the 2019 First Amendment Coalition Award for accountability coverage.

Most recently, the newsroom partnered with ProPublica to investigate system racism in the Antelope Valley. Garvey came to SCPR from the Los Angeles Times, where she spent two decades in a variety of roles including reporter, assignment editor, assistant managing editor, and deputy managing editor.

She played major roles in Pulitzer-prize winning breaking news coverage as a lead writer on 2004 California wildfires and editor of the live coverage of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack.