Jeff Rowe is Vice President of Programming for LAist and KPCC. He manages the programming, promotion, and distribution of the organization's content across platforms to increase engagement and grow audience and membership.

Rowe has extensive experience in the media industry encompassing digital, mobile, network, and cable television, film, and radio. Before LAist, he worked as a programming consultant for NPR, where he focused on station sound, program schedules, and on-air promotion.

He is also the co-founder of Okanjo, an ad-tech company, produced the critically acclaimed 2021 documentary Rock Camp and has been a senior executive at NBC, AOL, VH1, and Tribune Media.