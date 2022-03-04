Daniel Martinez

Before coming to AirTalk, Daniel was an On-Demand podcast intern at Marketplace for the programs “The Uncertain Hour” and “This is Uncomfortable,” which took overwhelmingly large or very personal financial issues and boiled them down to short but fascinating 30-minute episodes. Previously, Daniel worked in live radio as a reporter and Talk and News Director for 88.1 FM KZSC, the radio station at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Daniel is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Cruz with a Bachelor’s in the History of Africa and the Americas! Daniel enjoys reading fiction and nonfiction during their free time, a favorite of both genres being endlessly scrolling through Twitter feeds!