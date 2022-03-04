Carlo Giovanni

As Vice President of People and Culture, Carlo leads and supports all HR people functions of the organization—working both internally and in partnership with APMG to advise senior management and SCPR staff regarding all HR and talent recruiting matters. As SCPR’s first VP of People and Culture, Carlo works to foster an environment of racial and cultural inclusion, equity, and justice in the workplace.

With over fifteen years in Human Resources experience and holding positions in both non-profit sector as the Senior Director of Human Resources & Enterprise Projects at UCLA Health System and for-profit sector with the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) as the Executive Director of Human Resources, Carlo has proven success focusing in communications and process improvements projects, developing and implementing strategic programs, and working across highly matrixed organizations with union, non-union, licensed, and tenured providers and staff.

Carlo also has a passion for learning, with an undergraduate degree in Political Science and a Master in Public Administration (MPA) from UCLA and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Mount Saint Mary’s University. In addition, he holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute.

On weekends and afternoons, Carlo spends time with his dog Lucas and enjoys road bike riding.