Andy Cheatwood is Vice President of Product at SCPR, where he oversees our digital products and strategy. With the acquisition of LAist.com in 2018, SCPR has been evolving toward becoming a fully multi-platform digital and broadcast news organization. Andy’s role has been to champion and help navigate that transition, and build SCPR’s digital presence as a reliable and non-paywalled source of vital local news in the second-largest market in the US.

Andy has over 20 years of experience building digital properties and audiences, as well as helping established media organizations transition to a digital-first reality. He got his start at Channel One News, helping to make current events understandable and accessible to high school students online. He subsequently led digital media product teams at TMZ, Grindr, and The Wirecutter, which is now part of The New York Times.

A 20+ year LA resident and self-proclaimed “news junkie,” Andy’s passion for helping audiences to access and discover powerful stories on any platform is helping SCPR take its place as a key leader in redefining local news as a fundamental civic institution in Los Angeles.