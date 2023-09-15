Up First briefing: UAW strike; Birmingham church bombing anniversary; NPR news quiz
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's stop stories
For the first time ever, the United Auto Workers union is striking against all Big Three auto manufacturers at once: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Workers from auto plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan will walk off the job. Workers at additional locations could follow, depending on how bargaining progresses.
Today marks 60 years since the Ku Klux Klan bombed a Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., killing four Black girls and rocking the conscience of the nation. The bombing drew attention to the brutal acts of white supremacy in the American South and galvanized Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act. Survivors reflect on the lessons learned since the tragedy.
The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 and older get the new COVID-19 vaccine. But Florida's Department of Health has its own recommendations. The state's Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, said Wednesday that healthy people under 65 should avoid the shot.
From our hosts
This essay was written by Leila Fadel. She hosts Morning Edition and Up First. She was previously an NPR national correspondent covering race and identity. Prior to that, she was an international correspondent based in Cairo.
Bahraini human rights activist Maryam al-Khawaja is going back to her country knowing she may be arrested upon arrival. But she says she is taking the risk to make sure her father, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, is getting the medical treatment he needs in prison.
He's been there for 12 years, sentenced to life for his role in pro-democracy demonstrations in the midst of a wave of uprisings in the Middle East. Those demonstrations were suppressed, and her father is among hundreds of political prisoners in the Gulf Kingdom who've been demanding better treatment. Maryam al-Khawaja didn't share the date of her arrival for her safety, but before her trip home, she said this: "I'm terrified of going back to prison. But I think that saving my father's life is more important than my fear."
Weekend picks
Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:
Movies: John Chiti is a Zambian musician and police commissioner with albinism. He's also the inspiration for the new Netflix movie Can You See Us?
TV: Tune into these two shows for thoughtful takes on navigating the workplace while Black.
Books: Claudia Dey's Daughter explores the dysfunctional relationship between protagonist Mona Dean and her father. Her need for his love almost wrecks his life.
Music: Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, GUTS sharpens the pop punk-inspired sound that made Sour one of the biggest hits of 2021.
Games: The latest installment in the Mortal Kombat series launches next Tuesday (early access was yesterday). Are you ready to test your might
Quiz: Here's a clue for this week's diabolical news quiz: The pictures can be misleading.
Recipe: Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sunset tonight. This year, it also falls on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. Cookbook author Adeena Sussman has Shabbat recipes from around the world, including a dilly chicken and rice soup.
Before you go
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.