Up First briefing: Romney won't run again; prepare for hurricanes; immigration growth
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney is not running for reelection in 2024. He cites his age and the current state of the Republican party as reasons for his departure, though in a video statement he said he's "not retiring from the fight."
Newly disclosed evidence from a federal corruption trial in Chicago revealed a conflict of interest for Anita Dunn, a top Biden adviser. In 2018, her public relations firm SKDK partnered with anti-harassment charity Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and supported Alaina Hampton, who sued then-Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan for retaliating against her when she reported harassment. At the same time, her firm was also providing "crisis communications" for Madigan.
Hurricane Lee heading toward the Atlantic Coast. The storm is expected to cause flooding and high winds in New England and parts of Canada Friday and through the weekend.
The immigrant population in the U.S. reached a record high last year, according to a new estimate by the Census Bureau. Growth slowed sharply in recent years due to the pandemic and Trump administration policies. The renewed growth coincides with a gradual reboot of legal immigration like vetting refugees and processing visas, experts say.
Today's listen
Nicaragua is one of the most authoritarian places in the Western Hemisphere. The country has barred access to foreign journalists for the past few years. But NPR's Eyder Peralta entered through a rural land border with his Nicaraguan passport. There, he describes a country "soaked in fear." He attended a celebration of the 44th anniversary of President Daniel Ortega's revolution against the military and spoke to locals.
Life advice
Hurricanes can intensify very rapidly, giving residents very little time to prepare. That's why it's never too late to get ready for one. Here's what you can do:
3 things to know before you go
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi. Anandita Bhalerao contributed.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.