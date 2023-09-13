Up First briefing: Biden impeachment inquiry; Libya flood; ineffective decongestants
Today's top stories
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden yesterday. McCarthy said Biden "used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden's business partners about Hunter's role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company." The White House called the action "extreme politics at its worst."
Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met today in Vladivostok, where Putin gave Kim a tour of his country's space launch facility.
Check your medicine cabinets ahead of cold and flu season. A panel of FDA advisers concluded yesterday that phenylephrine, a key ingredient in dozens of cold and allergy medicines, doesn't work. Phenylephrine can be found in many popular over-the-counter medications, including Sudafed, Benadryl and Nyquil.
Thousands are dead, and thousands are feared missing after catastrophic floods across eastern Libya from Storm Daniel. The storm ruptured dams and submerged entire neighborhoods.
This essay was written by A Martínez. He came to NPR in 2021 and is one of Morning Edition and Up First's hosts. He was previously the host of Take Two at LAist in Los Angeles.
If you ever get a chance to speak to actor Matthew McConaughey, I challenge you NOT to be charmed by his positivity.
Don't take this challenge because you'll lose. I spoke to him about his new children's book, Just Because.
I'll admit I was skeptical because writing a children's book seems to be something celebrities do because they know their fan base will probably buy in. The cover caught the eyes of my soon-to-be 10-year-old granddaughter, so I figured: Why not have a child read this new children's book first and get her thoughts on it?
She had not only thoughts but also questions — lots of them — and we spent some time talking about them, which made me realize before I even had the chance to read it that McConaughey's book accomplished what it set out to do: Get kids and their grown-ups talking.
OK, McConaughey, you win this one.
Oh, and about that charming positivity I mentioned earlier: McConaughey has three kids aged 15, 13 and 10. It was clear that he loves being a father, so when I asked him what a Grandpa Matthew might be like one day, I could HEAR the grin spread across his face when he said in his famous Texas drawl: "Oh I got chicken skin when you said it."
OK, McConaughey, you win again.
Dan Buettner's new Netflix documentary, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, looks at five communities across the world where people live longer than average — without intentionally setting out to do so. NPR's Allison Aubrey interviewed Buettner, watched his series and read his book to learn more about which specific habit swaps can lead to longer lives. Here are a few of her takeaways:
