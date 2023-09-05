Google turns 25, with an uncertain future as AI looms
Google helped shape the internet. Now, artificial intelligence threatens to change everything.
What is it? Arguably the most successful search engine of all time, which turns 25 this week.
What's the big deal? Google's domination of the internet is complicated.
What are people saying? All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro spoke with Patel about Google's history, and how emerging technology could impact its future.
Here's Patel on the possible role of AI:
They are there to provide useful information, that's what Google has always thought of itself as. Initially, the way they provided it was by looking at the entire internet and sending you to pages on the internet that contained that information. Over time, Google has bought a lot of companies that now own and control that information, and they favor their own companies over competitors who might have better information or more useful services.
They also just answer the questions directly now. There was a cottage industry of websites telling people what time the Super Bowl was. That was pretty ridiculous, but they were all competing for Google search traffic for that query on the day of the Super Bowl. Now, Google just tells you the answer to that question.
That's probably fine. But you add in something like AI or Google's search generative experience, which needs to ingest a massive amount of data to then just provide the answers contained on the pages that it ingested, and no one gets any traffic from that. Nobody gets any value from that. And you can see why a bunch of companies that have organized themselves around Google traffic are freaking out, because they have just provided all of their work to Google for free, and they're not really going to get anything else out of it.
And here's Patel on whether AI integration could mean an improvement for users:
I think that is one of the questions of the AI age. If no one wants to share their new information with Google, what will it train the AI on? If some set of big publishers say, 'Look, our Google traffic is going down, we're going to stop letting Google crawl our web pages and stop feeding new information into the Google search machine,' where's the AI going to get new, reliable information from? It can't scrape Instagram. They can't scrape TikTok. Those companies are closed off to Google.
I had asked Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, about this, and his answer was that they have YouTube — that YouTube exists — and people will still make YouTube videos. And I think that answer is fundamentally extremely revealing.
Google knows that a new creator online is not going to start a web page the way that I started a web page when I was a young person who wanted to make things on the internet. They're going to start a TikTok channel or a YouTube channel. So if the web slowly dies because Google and AI are sucking the value out of it without creating any incentives to create new things, I don't know where that leaves any of us, really.
So, what now?
