NPR News

Are you a Trump indictment expert by now? Test yourself in this week's news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published August 18, 2023 02:01 AM
Who has (at least) one thumb and has been indicted four times?
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
Who has (at least) one thumb and has been indicted four times?

This week, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Donald Trump and 18 others. The 98-page indictment also mentions unnamed, unindicted co-conspirators Individuals 1 through 30. Presumably this confers bragging rights at certain types of parties?

Meanwhile, sinister-looking orbs and cosmic question marks haunted the news. A murder hornet cousin was spotted in Georgia. Poor Georgia! How many until it's an official plague? Hackers tried to trick AI chatbots into being naughty, and chatbots complied. None of this is reassuring, so let's just get to the questions.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.