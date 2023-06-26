Up First briefing: Russian rebellion; 'Cop City' protests; Alzheimer's drug approval
Today's top stories
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former confidant to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Wagner mercenary group, launched a rebellion over the weekend and began marching toward Moscow. Within hours, he called it off and agreed to leave Russia. Still, some analysts say the incident will weaken Putin's authority.
Activists in Atlanta are gathering for a week of action against a proposed police and fire training facility. Police abolitionists and racial justice advocates oppose the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, derisively called "Cop City." Environmental activists say it will destroy a forest some call one of Atlanta's "four lungs."
The Governor's Highway Safety Association estimates that more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by drivers last year — the highest number in decades. It could take years to implement policies to protect pedestrians. But experts say small changes like implementing sharp corners instead of rounded curves at turns, lowering speed limits and installing speeding and red light cameras could make a big difference now.
The FDA is poised to approve the first drug shown to slow down Alzheimer's disease by July 6. The approval means Medicare will begin to cover lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi, making it available for more than a million patients. Still, many hurdles remain.
Life advice
Contrary to popular belief, running is for everyone. At least, Martinus Evans thinks so. He wrote Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run and has advice for people who want to get started.
Picture show
Nearly a decade of civil war has destroyed millions of Yemeni lives, but perhaps nowhere has it been felt more than in Taiz neighborhoods closest to the fighting. Violence has slowed in the past year, and most streets are now calm as Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia negotiate. But so far, talks have not led to a deal to end the siege. Photos from the area tell the stories of residents desperate for change.
3 things to know before you go
