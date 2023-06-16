He interviewed his daughter on her birthday for 17 years. This is what he learnt
What does a modern childhood and father-daughter relationship look like? One man documented the journey.
Who is he? Jay Rosenblatt, an artist and documentary maker. And, of course, a father.
What's he saying? Rosenblatt spoke to All Things Considered's Ailsa Chang about his documentary.
On including the parts about fighting:
She was very honest, she talks about us fighting a lot ... but I was very happy to hear that she also said, "But we make up, so it's OK."
I think I blocked a lot of that [memory of arguing], you know. I think it had to do with just kind of silly things when you look back on it ... just typical parental interactions at a certain age.
On how he felt watching the footage for the first time while editing:
There were a lot of very moving moments for me, when I look back at all the footage. It kind of choked me up. But especially when she was 18 I decided to ask her to speak to the camera without me there. So I had never seen that until I was editing what she actually said to the camera [that she loves him a lot]. And it was so touching, you know, I really choked up watching that. It felt like a gift that she gave me and the film.
On how Ella, now 22, feels about the film:
I showed her the rough cut and the fine cut and got her consent. And I asked her if there were things that felt uncomfortable for her. She says there were a couple of moments that she said were a little embarrassing, but she thought it over and then she said, "No, go ahead. It's the truth." And she felt OK with it.
