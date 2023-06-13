Photos: Donald Trump's federal indictment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded 'not guilty' to 37 felony charges during a Miami federal court appearance. Trump is facing charges including obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of defense information.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Trump's loyalists gathered to rally in support of the former president.

Trump left Miami after his court appearance. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with federal crimes

Here is what today looked like.

Giorgia Viera Gregg Donovan shows his support outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Trump.

Alon Skuy Police motorcycles used to escort the motorcade carrying former President Trump arrive at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Ricardo Arduengo Demonstrators against and supporters of former President Trump gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Alon Skuy Former President Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Matias J. Ocner Homeland Security Police Officers outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

Pedro Portal/ Members of the Blacks for Trump supporter group, lead by Maurice Symonette (center), march in front of the Miami Federal Courthouse.

Yuki Iwamura Supporters of former President Trump pray during a demonstration outside of Trump Tower in New York City.

Jim Watson Members of the media run out of Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Scott Olson People try to catch a glimpse of former President Trump as he leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse.

Former President Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

Miami Police Officers ride around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

A demonstrator runs in front of a motorcade of vehicles carrying former President Trump, at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami.

Win McNamee Former President Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023.

Ricardo Arduengo Supporters of former President Trump gather outside Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida, on June 12, 2023.