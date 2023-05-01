©2023 Southern California Public Radio
NPR News

Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 1, 2023 03:18 PM
Dua Lipa
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dua Lipa

In New York City, the first Monday night in May means the Met Gala — the megawatt party and fashion soiree that raises money for New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's event celebrates the opening of a new show at the museum's Costume Institute: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."Lagerfeld, one of the most looming presences in fashion for many decades, was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel (respectively from 1965 and 1983 until his death in 2019) as well as his own eponymous line.

This year's hosts are actress Penélope Cruz, an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, as well as actress Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for the fashion magazine's parent company, Conde Nast. Tickets, which were available by invitation only, cost $50,000 each, with tables available beginning at $300,000.

This year's guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl": a wide-ranging dictum, considering that over the decades Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, Balmain and Patou.

Ironically, Lagerfeld was not a fan of putting fashion behind glass in museum displays; the exhibition's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue last year that the designer often said, "'Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'"

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Mike Coppola
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry
Jared Leto
Mike Coppola
Jared Leto
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Bad Bunny
Mike Coppola
Bad Bunny
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
Michelle Yeoh
Jamie McCarthy
Michelle Yeoh
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey
Yung Miami
Mike Coppola
Yung Miami
Anok Yai
Anok Yai
Gigi Hadid
Jamie McCarthy
Gigi Hadid
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner
Jamie McCarthy
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner
Viola Davis
Mike Coppola
Viola Davis
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish
Tems
Tems
Teyana Taylor
Jamie McCarthy
Teyana Taylor
Olivia Rodrigo
Jamie McCarthy
Olivia Rodrigo
Conan Gray
Jamie McCarthy
Conan Gray
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Anitta
Anitta
David Byrne
David Byrne
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson
Aubrey Plaza
Jamie McCarthy
Aubrey Plaza
Pedro Pascal
Mike Coppola
Pedro Pascal
Bella Ramsey
Mike Coppola
Bella Ramsey
Sora Choi
Sora Choi
Stormzy
Jamie McCarthy
Stormzy
Cardi B
Jamie McCarthy
Cardi B
Mary J. Blige
Jamie McCarthy
Mary J. Blige
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault
Jamie McCarthy
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
Anne Hathaway
Jamie McCarthy
Anne Hathaway
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Madelyn Cline
Mike Coppola
Madelyn Cline
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Ice Spice
Ice Spice
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Julia Garner
Julia Garner
Camila Morrone
Jamie McCarthy
Camila Morrone
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jamie McCarthy
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Jamie McCarthy
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Adut Akech and Wes Gordon
Adut Akech and Wes Gordon
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Huma Abedin
Huma Abedin
Gustav Witzoe
Gustav Witzoe
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Tyler Mitchell
Tyler Mitchell
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen
Quannah Chasinghorse
Quannah Chasinghorse
Liu Wen
Liu Wen
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Imaan Hammam
Imaan Hammam
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain
Chloe Fineman
Chloe Fineman
La La Anthony
La La Anthony

Grace Widyatmadja photo edited this piece.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a correspondent on NPR's Culture desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including the trial and conviction of former R&B superstar R. Kelly; backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; and gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards.