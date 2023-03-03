©2023 Southern California Public Radio
NPR News

Barbara Bryant, the first woman to head the U.S. census, has died at 96

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published March 3, 2023 12:18 PM
Census Bureau Director Barbara Bryant (center) participates in a press conference about the 1990 census in Denver with the city's mayor, Federico Peña (right), and William Adams, a regional director for the bureau.
Barbara Bryant, the first woman to ever head the U.S. census, died on Friday at age 96.

One of her daughters, Linda Bryant Valentine, confirmed to NPR that Bryant died of natural causes.

A market researcher, Bryant oversaw the 1990 count as an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush's administration.

She was one of only two women who have ever led the Census Bureau.

This story will be updated.

