Barbara Bryant, the first woman to head the U.S. census, has died at 96

Barbara Bryant, the first woman to ever head the U.S. census, died on Friday at age 96.

One of her daughters, Linda Bryant Valentine, confirmed to NPR that Bryant died of natural causes.

A market researcher, Bryant oversaw the 1990 count as an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush's administration.

She was one of only two women who have ever led the Census Bureau.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.