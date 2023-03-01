He proposed 60 years ago, then broke her heart. Now they've finally tied the knot
Sixty years after he first ended their engagement, Priscilla Matheny got a Facebook friend request from the man who broke her heart. She declined it (queen!) but her romance with Ed Sneckenberger proved to be far from over.
Who are they? It depends on what point in time we're looking at, but the gist is that they're two lovers who seemed fated to be together.
What's the big deal? True love never dies! That's what the big freaking deal is!
What are they saying?
Priscilla on Ed when they first met:
I just knew he was a fine young Christian man, which was what I was looking for, because I wanted somebody that was going to go to church with me on Sunday mornings ... And I thought he was pretty handsome too.
Ed on seeing Priscilla for the first time in 60 years:
I wanted to just say I was sorry. That was the biggest reason, and that could have been the end of it. But I was happy to see a beautiful lady, which I expected, and I kept thinking, 'I want to pursue this a little bit if we can.'
Priscilla on forgiving Ed:
Well, that Saturday morning when he said he was just asking for forgiveness, I mean, I just told him, I really had put him out of my life then. [If] somebody doesn't want you, you know, I wasn't going to let him ruin my life anyhow. So I just told him, 'Did it matter?' He didn't have to even ask for forgiveness.
Ed on their reunification:
Both of us, in our own ways, have lived good lives. And Priscilla particularly was, in retirement. She had already become established in the days when I was trying to contact her, she didn't need another person in her life.
She has a beautiful home, beautiful family, beautiful friends, and what the heck does she need but another person in her life?
A little bit of the same on my part. I was living in a retirement community in Morgantown, it was going to be an ideal place for me to spend the rest of my life. And I shouldn't have been looking for something else in my life. But once I felt I had to find this lady, and say I was sorry, it changed everything.
So, what now?
