NPR News

Special counsel will oversee Justice Department's Trump investigations

By Carrie Johnson
Published November 18, 2022 10:48 AM
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.

Updated November 18, 2022 at 2:22 PM ET

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

Smith will oversee investigations of the retention of national defense information at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Garland is holding a press conference on Friday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the press conference live:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is NPR's National Justice Correspondent.