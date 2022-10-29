Tonight's Powerball jackpot is $825 million, the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history

Powerball's jackpot has increased to a massive $825 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing — the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

And if no one wins the big prize tonight, the grand prize is expected to reach an "annuitized" $1 billion for the next scheduled drawing on Halloween night, Oct. 31, according to Powerball.com.

Saturday's grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. In 2016, three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee split a record $1.57 billion Powerball jackpot.

The last time someone hit all six Powerball numbers was on Aug. 3 — there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to Powerball.

The pot was $700 million for Wednesday's drawing, but increased to $825 million on Friday due to strong tickets sales, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, plus in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.