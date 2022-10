Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities. ⁠

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Boats are piled off on the marina of Fisherman's Wharf.

The Causeway leading to Fort Myers Beach and at the end, the Times Square area, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The Fort Myers Beach Lighthouse was left standing after Hurricane Ian.

This is the view farther south on Estero Boulevard, the main drag on Fort Myers Beach.

Sanibel beaches eroded as storm surge cut inlets into the island. It's unknown what happened to nesting turtles.